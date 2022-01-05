Shocked pharmacist who discovered that covid vaccine inserts are blank says “I shouldn’t be giving these out”

A video that has gone viral (watch below) shows that Moderna's Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccine" comes with a blank package insert.

At first, the pharmacist notices the blank outside pages and proceeds to explain to the customer that the writing is on the inside. As he unfolds it for her, however, the pharmacist finds nothing but a huge sheet of blank paper.

A pharmacist at a CVS pharmacy is seen handing a customer the vaccine insert sheet, which he initially claims contains complete testing and safety data. Upon inspection, though, it is revealed that the paperwork is as white as snow with no words on it.

Embarrassed by being wrong, the pharmacist then leaps towards a computer to try to look up the information online – but by this point it is already too late.

After being confronted by the customer about the lack of informed consent, the pharmacist then realizes that he’s been lying to customers all this time, and proceeds to actually own up to the fraud.

“So, if we don’t know what we’re injecting into ourselves, I don’t understand how that’s informed consent,” the customer points out.

“You’re exactly right and you are correct,” the pharmacist then responds. “I should not be giving these vaccines at all.”

“Why are you giving them?” the customer then responds back.

“Because I am … because I am told to and that’s how … because I am told to and … I am told …,” the pharmacist bumbles in response. “And everything I have shown including the patients that I have given it to, it is safe.”

At the conclusion of the footage, the pharmacist is seen apologizing to the customer, admitting that he has no scientific studies upon which to base his “safe and effective” claim about the injections.

He then proceeds to state that he feels “totally inadequate as a pharmacist” because of the discovery.

J&J vaccine package insert also blank

It turns out that many vaccine package inserts are published after the drugs have already been approved by the federal government.

In the case of Chinese Flu shots, there is apparently no data at all being published alongside their distribution, leaving recipients with no informed consent.

Back in May, as you may recall, another video went viral showing that the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) injection for the Fauci Flu likewise comes with a blank package insert. That video is available for viewing at Infowars.

“Clearly, vaccine manufacturers are unconcerned with giving safety and efficacy data, or ingredients information to the public. The question is: why?” asks Adan Salazar.

Numerous Infowars commenters chimed in about how ridiculous it is that people everywhere are willingly getting injected with mystery chemicals just because the government or their employers (or their city or state governments) are telling them they must in order to continue living.

“Yes, don’t inject unknown substances, or known dangerous substances, into your body,” one of them wrote.

“You HAVE to take the JAB to know what’s in it: I think that’s what Nancy Pelosi said, or was that about a bill that went through Washington?” joked another.

“Nancy wants me to take the JAB. Charles wants me to take the JAB. Obama wants me to take the JAB. Clinton wants me to take the JAB. Bush wants me to take the JAB. Are you kidding me?”

“Cognitive dissonance strikes when he realizes he doesn’t know after parroting the mainstream media’s (CIA) talking points about the ‘safe & effective’ yet dangerous mRNA vaccines,” wrote yet another about the pharmacist’s reaction to the discovery.

More related news coverage about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

