mRNA “vaccines” dramatically increase inflammatory markers linked to acute coronary syndrome

New research published in the journal Circulation reveals that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" trigger systemic inflammation in the body leading to acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and other heart problems.

Researcher Steven R. Gundry and his team used the PULS Cardiac Test, a clinically validated measurement of multiple protein biomarkers that generate a five-year risk prediction for ACS.

“The score is based on changes from the norm of multiple protein biomarkers including IL-16, a proinflammatory cytokine, soluble Fas, an inducer of apoptosis, and Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) which serves as a marker for chemotaxis of T-cells into epithelium and cardiac tissue, among other markers,” the study explains.

“Elevation above the norm increases the PULS score, while decreases below the norm lowers the PULS score.”

For eight years, Gundry and his colleagues have been measuring PULS scores in their patient population at intervals of every 3-6 months. Generally speaking, they have a pretty solid idea as to the norms and averages.

Those norms and averages changed dramatically, however, once Fauci Flu shots came into the picture. Gundry specifically mentions the mRNA (messenger RNA) injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as dramatically changing PULS scores across the board.

A total of 566 patients between the ages of 28 and 97 had new PULS test scores drawn from 2-10 weeks following their second injection of mRNA. These scores were then compared to those drawn 3-5 months pre-shot. Here is what was discovered:

“Baseline IL-16 increased from 35=/-20 above the norm to 82 =/- 75 above the norm post-vac; sFas increased from 22+/- 15 above the norm to 46=/-24 above the norm post-vac; HGF increased from 42+/-12 above the norm to 86+/-31 above the norm post-vac. These changes resulted in an increase of the PULS score from 11% 5 yr ACS risk to 25% 5 yr ACS risk.”

Get injected, get heart disease

What does this all mean, you might be asking? It means that the risk of ACS increased by more than 227 percent as a result of the injections.

“At the time of this report, these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of [vaccine]” the study further explains. “We conclude that the mRNA [vaccines] dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

Dr. Aseem Malhotra also warned about this in a recent appearance on GB News (U.K.).

Dr. Malhotra explained to the host how other scientists have come to similar conclusions, but most of them are too scared to publish their findings due to fear of losing research funding.

In addition to heart disease, “excess non-covid deaths” are also skyrocketing, he further warned – and many of these deaths stem from mysterious circulatory disease, heart attack and stroke popping up not long after injection.

“There’s been a 30 percent increase in people dying at home, and often these are because of cardiac arrest,” Dr. Malhotra revealed, explaining that his own father falls into this statistic.

“Nuremberg 2.0!” wrote one commenter at Natural News. “All of them – politicians, CEOs, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, administrators, everyone responsible for promoting this genocide on humanity.”

Another posted a meme depicting fake government “doctor” Tony Fauci with bloody hands along with the caption: “My hands are clean in this entire vaccine matter.”

“Researchers need to report the TRUTH because they do not want to contribute to mass murder!” wrote another, calling on those who still have a conscience to be brave and do the right thing.

More of the latest news about the health damage caused by Chinese Virus shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

