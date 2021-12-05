German MEP demands answers: “When will vaccine deaths be counted?”

European Parliament member (MEP) Nicolaus Fest (AfD) of Germany wants to know why nobody is keeping a proper count of deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Instead of pushing more people to get injected, Fest believes that the whole plandemic needs to be put on hold until there is more research done on the alleged efficacy and reported side effects associated with the injections.

Fest also wants the pharmaceutical industry to be held liable for all injuries and deaths rather than be shielded as it currently is.

“So now we want to vaccinate the entire world,” Fest said to lawmakers. “Naturally, one wonders why because up until now, the reasons have all been either wrong or misleading.”

“At first,” he added, “they said they only wanted to vaccinate the vulnerable groups. So, the people over 60. Now they say, no, you have to start at the age of 18.”

With a roughly 70 percent vaccination rate, Germany should have already achieved “herd immunity,” Fest added. Now, though, the government wants that rate to be 100 percent with no scientific backing as to why.

“The peak of this absurdity is that the unvaccinated are a danger to the vaccinated,” Fest said. “We haven’t heard that one before.”

No other industry gets away with murder like Big Pharma does

It turns out that the “fully vaccinated” have an especially high viral load, making them moredangerous to others than the unvaccinated – assuming the latter group is truly a threat as the government claims.

If anything, the fully jabbed are the only real threat now as it has never legitimately been proven that healthy unvaccinated people are capable of transferring an illness to others that they do not even have.

“The vaccinated have a particularly high viral load, which means that for vulnerable groups, it is obviously safest if they are visited by unvaccinated people,” Fest further stated.

Fest went on to explain that there are far more “breakthrough” cases than the government is claiming. Breakthroughs may, in fact, actually be the norm rather than the exception.

“The newest rationale to be heard here now is, since the first two vaccinations have thus totally failed, we should urgently be vaccinated a third time, with a vaccine that will probably fail just like the last two vaccines did the first time around,” Fest added.

“That’s really smart,” he continued sarcastically.

Officially, there have been 48 deaths caused by the injections. These represent a very tiny minority of deaths that were actually autopsied, as most post-injection deaths are never autopsied.

In reality, there have likely been many more deaths caused by the injections in Germany than just that measly 48, but they will never get logged as such due to tampering with the process.

Even just those 48 deaths deserve attention, though.

“If a company, like Nestlé or Pepsi, or any other company were to put a product on the market, and then 48 people were to die from it within a year, we wouldn’t talk about whether we should or should not distribute this product to the world,” reported the Rair Foundation USA.

“The European Parliament should talk about the efficacy of the vaccines and the liability of the vaccine makers boards, explaining MEP Fest. In my opinion, that is what this parliament should focus on, not on vaccinating the world,” concluded the MEP.

One commenter at the Rair Foundation USA website joked about how, according to Tony Fauci and Big Pharma, the injections are 100 percent safe and effective. Oh, and there is no such thing as herd immunity anymore, apparently.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

