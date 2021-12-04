Covid “vaccine”-injured Israelis admit to being “lab rats,” say they want their lives back

Energy at the Cellular LevelIsraeli journalist Avital Livny has released a new exposé called “The Testimonies Project” that highlights the damage being done to people by the mRNA gene therapy injections for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Countless Israelis have taken the so-called “vaccines” in obedience to their government, only to later develop heart disease and other serious health problems. Now, many of them are demanding answers, as well as airing their grievances about how they wish they could get their old lives back.

“I want my life back, but there is no turning back,” one injured woman said in the film.

Israel currently has some of the harshest penalties in place for citizens who refuse to get jabbed. Basically, there is no more opportunity to live without complying.

In order to go to the synagogue, go to work, or even buy groceries, Israelis are being told that they must show proof of injection in the form of a “Green Pass,” which is the country’s name for its “vaccine passport.”

“Unvaccinated citizens are being pressured, coerced, threatened with loss of their jobs, and issued steep fines if they do not consent,” reported RAIR Foundation USA.

“Recently, RAIR Foundation USA reported on military recruits who were intimidated and physically abused by military officers trying to administer the jab … Many who succumbed to the state’s ‘vaccine’ pressure suffer severe side effects and damage to their lives from the injection. At the same time, others are left mourning the death of people who have died because of the jab.”

Watch “The Testimonies Project” and share it with your family, friends

In “The Testimonies Project,” some 36 people discuss the side effects they suffered from the injections. These range from myocarditis and miscarriages to blood clots, vaginal bleeding, skin problems, neurological issues, total disability and death.

One young man, just 27 years old, explained that he was always healthy and worked hard prior to getting “vaccinated.” Now he suffers from heart disease.

“Why is this happening to me?” he asked.

Another young person, a woman, says she suffered a miscarriage after getting injected.

“The walls and stairs were full of blood,” she recalled, saying this is the second child she has lost.

Another man lost his son, while another young woman is now 100 percent disabled.

“We are lab rats!” the woman said. “It is an international catastrophe!”

These and other disturbing testimonies will leave you reeling in disgust that this demonic agenda is running amok, all in the name of “public health.” This is mass genocide taking place under the guise of “saving lives.”

You can watch “The Testimonies Project” in full, by the way, at the RAIR Foundation USA website.

“Don’t take the mRNA shot,” wrote one RAIR Foundation USA commenter. “There is no pandemic. 600,000 die each year from cancer, but the government doesn’t force chemo and radiation on us.”

“660,000 die each year from heart disease, but we aren’t force fed anti-cholesterol drugs. Only 400,000 die each year WITH covid, not from it. There is no pandemic. Tell your friends, family, and employers to calm down.”

Another commenter pointed out that not too long ago, the Jewish people swore that “never again” would something like this be allowed to happen, “and yet here you are.”

“You as a nation are surrendering to the Shot Nazi,” this same commenter added. “There has been no good that has come from the shot, and the divide between leaders and the led is becoming a danger to the sovereignty of not only Israel but the rest of the free world.”

More of the latest news about the health carnage being left behind in the wake of the Fauci Flu shot push can be found at Genocide.news.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

