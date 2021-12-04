The vaccinated are clearly dying off faster than the unvaccinated, according to UK data

Energy at the Cellular LevelSociety seems to be obsessed with covid ‘vaccines’ these days. True vaccines take a long time to come to market, so why this dedication to a dangerous new technology that has barely been tested? And how did they pull it off? To launch the covid injection scam, every single vaccine maker devised a clinical study that failed to compare outcomes of severe illness, hospitalization and death. These studies only compared vague symptoms and PCR test results during a specific period of time. These studies only compared the rate of mild symptoms between those vaccinated and those given a placebo, while ignoring the symptoms that were actually caused by the vaccines.

Because viral load, viral transmission, and real-world vaccine effectiveness was not studied during the clinical trials, world populations were coerced to take part in a new vaccine experiment that lacked critical data on the prevention of severe disease and death. Now, real-world data from the United Kingdom is showing trends that the covid-19 vaccines are enhancing severe disease and raising all-cause mortality rates, even after adjusting for age.

UK data shows signs that covid jabs are enhancing severe disease

The benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks only if the all-cause mortality rate is lower in the vaccinated group over a reasonably longer time period. The best way to gauge vaccine effectiveness in the population is to investigate all-cause mortality rates, while adjusting for age. Because a higher percentage of older people are fully vaccinated, and a higher percentage of younger people are not, the data can be skewed to show that mortality is higher in the vaccinated. (Age is a confounding factor because the older population inherently have a shorter expected mortality). In the United Kingdom, vaccination data is available for each age group, so it’s much easier to adjust the mortality rate by age to get a clearer picture of who is dying off faster. Is it the vaccinated or the unvaccinated?

Governments around the world are parroting vaccine propaganda and claiming vaccines save lives, but the UK data all-cause mortality data contradicts the government’s official narrative. According to the Office for National Statistics, the mortality rate increases for those who are fully vaccinated for covid-19 during the first half of 2021. The data includes all deaths related and non-related to covid-19, recorded between January to July 2021. The data categorizes mortality rates by various levels of covid-19 vaccination status, including “within 21 days of first dose,” “21 days or more after first dose,” or “after second dose.” By providing age standardized mortality rates, the data was calculated in a way that adjusts for the confounding effects of age. Even after age is adjusted, the death rate is currently higher among the vaccinated.

Covid vaccines raise overall mortality in less than six months

According to the data, the unvaccinated population appeared to have a higher mortality rate in the beginning of the vaccine’s rollout, but these mortality rates followed normal mortality trends that peak in the winter months. After the peak in February 2021, unvaccinated deaths began to fall as deaths normally do in the population. However, the vaccinated deaths did not fall after February; the mortality rate continued to rise, which is not characteristic of normal mortality trends. The vaccinated deaths rose through the summer, when they should have fallen and represented a tiny fraction of the overall mortality rate.

Between week 26 to July 2, unvaccinated deaths were roughly 25 per 100,000. In the vaccinated category titled “21 days after first dose,” the mortality rate was around 89 per 100,000 deaths. As time goes on, this figure continues to rise, as each vaccinated category continues to see rising mortality rates. From March 19 to present, the mortality rate has consistently risen for people who are doubly vaccinated. As the UK data shows: The vaccines could be enhancing severe disease and/or causing other medical issues/risks that raise overall mortality.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

SteveKirsch.substack.com

NormanFenton.com

RoundingtheEarth.substack.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

