German epidemiologist slams ”pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative

German epidemiologist Dr. Gunter Kampf criticized the narrative that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) now represents a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Kampf wrote a letter that was published in the Lancet highlighting increasing evidence that vaccinated individuals continue to have a relevant role in the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

“The idea that unvaccinated people threaten the vaccinated is far too simple,” Kampf said.

He noted that a total of 10,262 COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people were reported back in April in the United States. Of those, 7,537 (73.4 percent) were symptomatic, 995 (9.7 percent) were hospitalized and 160 (1.6 percent) died. (Related: Seven out of 10 new COVID infections occurring in “fully vaccinated:” REPORT.)

In Germany, 55.4 percent of symptomatic COVID-19 cases among patients aged 60 years or older were fully vaccinated individuals.

“I call on high-level officials and scientists to stop the inappropriate stigmatization of unvaccinated people, who include our patients, colleagues and other fellow citizens, and to put extra effort into bringing society together,” Kampf said.

He noted that the vaccinated can contribute to the development of virus variants, and may actually accelerate the spread of COVID by changing their behavior after getting their shots.

“Vaccinated people usually behave in a more risk-taking way, they have more contacts, go to concerts and parties more often,” he explained.

“They are no longer tested in Germany and are not quarantined. It is a carte blanche for an almost normal social life. If they become infected, they often have no or only mild symptoms and thus do not recognize their infection or recognize it too late. As a result, the expected wave among the vaccinated would hardly be visible.”

U.S. data suggests that the mass vaccination strategy for defeating COVID-19 has failed as the federal government considers more than 196 million Americans (59 percent of the eligible) to be fully vaccinated, yet ABC News reported in October that more Americans died of COVID-19 this year (353,000) than in all of 2020 (352,000), according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Also, vaccine hesitancy persists thanks to unaddressed concerns about the vaccines’ safety, stemming largely from the fact that they were developed and released far faster than any previous vaccine.

Vaccine defenders stress that their development did not start from scratch, but rather relied on years of prior research into mRNA technology, and that one of the innovations of Operation Warp Speed was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, eliminating delays unrelated to safety.

However, those factors do not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases – each of which can take anywhere from 1-3 years on their own – to just three months apiece.

Cases of severe harm reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after taking COVID shots represent less than one percent of total doses administered in the United States.

A 2010 report submitted to the Department of Health & Human Services‘ (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than one percent of vaccine adverse events.” NBC News quotes several mainstream experts acknowledging gaps in federal vaccine monitoring.

Vaccines do little to protect against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and liberal states, cities and businesses across the nation impose unconstitutional, draconian rules forcing people to receive experimental gene therapeutics, aka COVID vaccines, in a bid to “eliminate COVID.” But the vaccines appear to actually do little to protect one from getting COVID or getting hospitalized, or prevent one from spreading it to others.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), in his speech at the Senate floor, unveiled some data which sheds light on the shocking inefficiency of the vaccines that have been pushed so hard on the American public. In his speech, Johnson referred to public health figures from England, explaining that the health authorities in the U.S. are misleading Americans with their COVID reports.

“Let’s look at some data,” Sen. Johnson said, “The type of data we are not getting from our healthcare agencies, so we have to look, unfortunately, to England and Israel, that are more transparent.”

Johnson cited the official stats from Public Health England, an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom. According to one of its latest briefings dated September 17, 2021, there were about 750,000 new COVID cases in the past seven months – some 600,000 of which were attributed to the delta strain.

Of the 600,000 cases, 27 percent of those infected were fully vaccinated people, a third were partially vaccinated or “undetermined” and 43 percent were unvaccinated.

President Joe Biden earlier told the public that those who got the shot are immune from getting COVID. “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden said.

However, the president was contradicted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which stated the viral load vaccinated and unvaccinated people carry when infected is similar.

The narrative then changed from “getting the shot will protect you from COVID” to “getting the shot will protect you from COVID complications.”

Simultaneously, the message that “the government must protect the unvaccinated from the virus” changed into “the government must protect vaccinated from unvaccinated,” as the president put it when announcing a slew of vaccine mandates.

It is still unclear why the vaccinated people needed the government’s protection from the unvaccinated folks on top of the protection they presumably got from the “safe and effective” and “lifesaving” vaccines. After all, the president himself claimed that “only one out of every 160,000 fully vaccinated Americans was hospitalized for COVID per day.”

Biden argued that the “80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot,” while being a “25 percent minority,” cause “a lot of damage.” It turns out, the president is wrong yet again.

Johnson said there were more vaccinated Britons who died because of COVID than their unvaccinated compatriots – 63 percent against 28 percent, respectively.

The same dire situation was observed in heavily vaccinated Israel, where a whopping 95 percent of all severe COVID cases were reported in August among fully vaccinated people, and 85-90 percent of all hospitalizations were also in that cohort.

“Now, this is information the American people have probably never heard,” the senator said, “This information, by conveying it, I will get attacked. I will be vilified. I will be censored. I will be suppressed.”

Presumably, Johnson was referring to YouTube’s recent announcement to ban any “misinformation” claiming that federally or internationally approved vaccines are dangerous or don’t work.

