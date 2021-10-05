Seven out of 10 new covid infections occurring in “fully vaccinated:” REPORT

The Biden regime’s claim that we are currently in the midst of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is a bald-faced lie. New data from the Department of Defense (DoD) shows that we are actually facing a pandemic of the fully vaccinated, who represent at least 70 percent of all new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) infections.

Humetrix, JAIC, and Project Salus put together a slide presentation of the latest statistics, which paint a starkly different picture than the one Tony Fauci and his mainstream media lackeys have been portraying.

It turns out that the sickest people in society right now are those who took the jabs thinking they would provide protection against disease. Many of these people are developing “breakthrough” cases of the Chinese Virus that are serious enough to send them to the hospital.

In the following slide image, you will see that as more people have gotten injected, the proportion of vaccinated infection cases having to be hospitalized has gone parabolic.

The Salus cohort specifically found that 80 percent of all new Wuhan Flu cases are fully vaccinated patients, proving that the jabs do not “work” as claimed – unless the goal was to make everyone sick with the vaccine-induced “Delta variant.”

Prior covid infection without vaccination provides “major protective effect,” DoD admits

Another key admission in the report is the fact that experiencing covid naturally and recovering from it provides lasting protection against the disease in the future. The same cannot be said for vaccine-induced “immunity.”

“Prior COVID-19 infection has a major protective effect against breakthrough hospitalization,” the last slide of the presentation reads.

Assuming these things really are vaccines, which they do not appear to be, the fake immunity they supposedly provide is temporary at best. At worst, the jabs will cause you to become sick and possibly require hospitalization.

Oh, but that sickness will be less severe than it otherwise would have been right? This is what Fauci and his friends claim, but there is no evidence to date that in any way supports that assertion.

Project Salus, by the way, is an artificial intelligence (AI) program that was created to help predict shortages for things like water, medicine and supplies amid the plandemic.

It uses predictive analysis to identify potential breaches in the supply chain, and was also used to help come up with the data points included in the presentation – which, to be fair, are more than likely on the conservative end.

Since “fully vaccinated” cases only include those that occur at least two weeks after a person has received the second injection of whatever mRNA vaccine is received, there are many more occurring prior to that which are not being counted at all.

In reality, the true figures, if accurately tabulated, would more than likely show that the vast majority of all new covid cases are occurring in people who took the jabs. Very few people who skipped them are experiencing any illness, unless of course they were recently “shed” on by a vaccinated person.

The most likely people to get sick despite getting vaccinated are those with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which interestingly enough is one of the side effects of remdesivir, a Fauci-backed drug for the Chinese Virus that is being pushed instead of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

After that, people with preexisting health conditions, Native Americans, the morbidly obese, people over the age of 85, patients with chronic liver disease, cancer patients, and Hispanics have a higher-than-average risk of needing to be hospitalized if they previously took a Fauci Flu shot.

To learn more about how the official Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) narrative is flawed, visit Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

