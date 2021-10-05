DoD data show that 60% of “covid” hospitalizations in 65 and older patients are “fully vaccinated”

The Department of Defense (DoD) in conjunction with Humetrix, JAIC, and Project Salus, has released new data showing that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are hardly the miracle that they are hailed as being.

Entitled “Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Against the Delta Variant Among 5.6M Medicare Beneficiaries 65 Years and Older,” a slide presentation dated Sept. 28, 2021, reveals that among the elderly especially, Chinese Virus injections do not work to protect against disease.

Slide 12 – see below – explains that based on the latest available data through August 7, at least 60 percent of all Fauci Flu hospitalizations in the 65-and-older age category are “fully vaccinated” patients, meaning they got all of the currently available injections.

Salus Humetrix VE-Study-12

The so-called “Delta variant,” the same slide reveals, really began to “surge” right around the time when a critical mass of the population was getting jabbed for the novel virus. This suggests that the “fully vaccinated” are the ones getting sick and spreading disease. (RELATED: You can read more about the artificial intelligence (AI) system that was used to produce the report at this link.)

“As Delta variant surged to over 50% in June, COVID-19 hospitalizations more than doubled, reversing the prior trend of decreasing hospitalizations since April,” the report explains.

“In this 80% vaccinated 65+ population, an estimated 60% of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in fully vaccinated individuals in the week ending August 7th.”

Are covid vaccines planting the disease inside people’s bodies?

This means that the true percentage of fully vaccinated hospitalizations is likely far higher than 60 percent. Some  estimate it is more like 80 or even 90 percent – or even higher, who really knows?

What we do know is that most of the visible adverse reactions from covid shots occur within that two-week window. The longer-term adverse events could take months or even years to fully appear.

This is convenient for the plandemic manipulators who would prefer that people just believe the lie that only the unvaccinated are still getting sick. The reality is just the opposite: Most new “breakthrough” infections are among the fully and partially vaccinated.

The following slide in the DoD’s presentation further illustrates that the more time that elapses post-vaccination, the higher the rate of hospitalizations. It turns out that for some fully vaccinated people, breakthrough infections can take many months to appear.

Salus Humetrix VE-Study-13

The government claims that this is a sign of “vaccine effectiveness” (VE) waning over time, but the reality is that the vaccines never worked in the first place. What these vaccines are doing is planting the disease in people’s bodies, where the likelihood of it manifesting increases over time.

The “authorities” will never tell it to you like this, of course. They would rather us all believe that the vaccines only work for a little bit, which is why they are now pushing “boosters” as the solution to staying immune.

With each subsequent booster shot, the chances of a fully vaccinated person getting sick likely increase even more. It is a slow kill type of situation for most that is being blamed on the unvaccinated, even though the reality is that the fully vaccinated are the ones filling up hospitals.

“Risk of breakthrough hospitalization increases with time elapsed since mRNA vaccination with odds ratio increasing to 2.5 at 6 months post vaccination,” the report reveals. You can review it in its entirety for yourself to learn more.

To keep up with the latest news about the plandemic, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

NaturalNews.com

Defense.gov

Published by dreddymd

