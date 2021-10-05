Yellow star-style wristbands now being pushed on unvaccinated students as universities declare unvaxxed humans to be unclean, inferior sub-humans

To help identify which concentration camp prisoners are which, the University of Bath in Great Britain is marking students with differently colored wristbands based on their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” status.

According to reports, “unvaccinated” first-year students at Bath are being given a yellow star-style wristband indicating that they refused to take any Chinese Virus injections. Their fully injected counterparts, meanwhile, are being given another type of wristband showing their compliance.

“Freshers have been given wristbands to signal whether they are vaccinated against coronavirus amid anger at emerging ‘two-tier’ university campuses,” a prominent U.K. media outlet reported.

“Students arriving this week at the University of Bath have been given a different coloured wristband on club nights if they can prove in advance (that) they are double jabbed, or have Covid-19 immunity.”

Bath students who are unable to prove that they got injected are also being placed in different queues than the injected. This is medical apartheid and fascism, just to be clear.

Even though the British government was barred from forcing countrymen to take the jabs against their will because doing this would be discriminatory and ethically unsound, academia has decided to go full-fledged tyrannical. (RELATED: New York City is similarly waging economic war against the unvaccinated.)

Academic fascists forcing unvaccinated students into isolation and misery

At The University of Sheffield, freshmen students are being told that they must present a “covid pass” in order to attend student events and union nights out. Those who refuse will basically not have any social life on campus.

One unvaccinated student reported that he not only feels “excluded” from everything that goes on at Sheffield, but also has to face being “shamed in front of friends” for his non-compliance.

“We are worried that some universities appear to have implemented what amounts to a vaccine passport via stealth,” said Arabella Skinner, the director of a parents group called UsForThem.

“The idea of making students display their private medical information in such a public way is unacceptable. This echoes examples of discrimination we have seen in schools through the pandemic and raises concerns of a two-tier system for students to access education.”

Medical discrimination on campus is not just a U.K. problem. It is also happening in the United States, including off campus where snitches are reporting students who are seen not wearing a mask while out in public.

Creating a new two-tiered society that discriminates against non-Branch Covidians is a tactic that has been used all throughout history to divide and conquer. Tyrants like Joseph Stalin used it to eventually massacre millions of people, and we are once again seeing it unfold as part of the plandemic.

Some are fighting against it, but far too many are going along with it out of convenience or apathy. Things are still not bad enough, apparently, for any unified front to take a stand against it – and many fear that by the time enough people wake up, it will already be far too late.

“I hope the smart students drop out and find better use of their time elsewhere,” wrote one commenter at Summit.news. “Trade schools are better anyway. They lack the Marxist brainwashing and you can learn a useful skill in a year.”

Another quoted Ecclesiastes 1:9, which reads:

“What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

“Coming fast now the horrors of the past!” this same commenter added.

As Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) fascism and apartheid grows, we will keep you informed of the latest at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

