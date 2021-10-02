New York waging economic warfare against the “unvaccinated”

The new fake “governor” of New York has announced that any state employee who is fired for not being able to show a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” passport will not be allowed to collect unemployment insurance.

Kathy Hochul is apparently trying to compete with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the title of worst female tyrant in America as she reportedly wages full economic war against “unvaccinated” workers in her state.

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.After a judge temporarily halted Andrew Cuomo’s mandate, which was passed on to Hochul after his departure, Hochul decided to punish the unvaccinated in a different way by depriving them of unemployment.

What this means is that unvaccinated workers in New York will not receive any help from the government, should they be unable to find other work. Many could end up on the streets in order to “save lives.”

The only exception to Hochul’s decree is a doctor-approved medical exemption. Anything else will not be accepted and the person will be kicked to the streets like trash for refusing the jab.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is eagerly on board with Hochul’s agenda, having announced that he already has “thousands and thousands of vaccinated, experienced substitute teachers” waiting in the wings to replace all of the unvaccinated teachers who are being tossed to the curb for their non-compliance.

2nd Circuit Court of Appeals blocks NYC from mandating covid jabs on teachers

There is a roadblock, though. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stop that bars the city from enforcing any vaccine mandate on teachers. A three-judge panel will pick up the case next and expedite a resolution by the end of September.

Union leaders who support the mandate but not its rapid timeline for implementation are also speaking out against Hochul and de Blasio, both of whom are desperately trying to force everyone to get jabbed at warp speed.

“CSEA is supporting of efforts to keep our state workplaces safer, but these changes must respect the legal bargaining rights of workers,” said CSEA spokesman Mark Kotzin in defiance of the mandate.

There is already a widespread shortage of health workers due to the mandate, and now the government of New York wants to create similar worker shortages across other sectors.

Not only will this hurt the unvaccinated who refuse to comply, but it will also hurt the state’s economy. Large gaps in the workforce will need to be filled or else key sectors and essential services will collapse.

Hochul is planning to roll in National Guard troops to fill the empty health care slots, and she may even send troops into the state’s public schools to play-pretend as “substitute teachers” just to “own” the non-jabbed.

Such coercion is strictly prohibited under the law, both constitutionally and as established by the Nuremberg Code. But when has that ever stopped an American politician from committing crimes against humanity?

“These tyrants need to be burned at the stake,” wrote one commenter at Reclaim the Net.

“They are going to start a war!” wrote another. “When you put people in a position where they have nothing to lose, they become very dangerous.”

Others echoed the same thing, asking how this is legal and why there are not more people fighting these mandates in court. All it takes for evil to triumph, after all, is for good men to do nothing.”

“The entire mandate program is profit driven, as in, it is the only thing keeping Wall Street afloat today,” another wrote in speculation as to the true driving factor behind all the covid tyranny.

To learn more about how government fascists are using “covid” to erase the Constitution, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ReclaimTheNet.org

NaturalNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.