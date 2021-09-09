 
Fully vaccinated Nebraska man with sore shoulder died in ER from multi-organ inflammation

A 57-year-old “fully vaccinated” man from Nebraska who, based on photos, was overweight has died from an “asymptomatic Covid-19 infection,” according to the mainstream media.

Mark McConnaughey reportedly suffered a shoulder injury that required emergency care, but all of the hospitals in Nebraska were “full” at the time. After 23 calls to different hospitals, McConnaughey was sent to nearby Iowa for treatment, where he ultimately died.

Like McConnaughey, there are likely many other “fully vaccinated” Nebraskans who are now occupying ICU beds, leaving no room for anybody else to receive care. Consequently, anyone who gets sick from a non-vaccine injury might not get admitted to the emergency room.

In McConnaughey’s case, the man developed a “severe shoulder injury” after getting injected that only “got worse.” After being transferred to Des Moines, doctors there decided that McConnaughey had an “asymptomatic Covid-19 infection.”

“That triggered an inflammatory response through his body that caused multi-organ failure,” declared Dr. Mike Zaruba, a supposedly “long-time friend” of McConnaughey and board-certified physician.

“At best count, we called 23 different hospitals,” Zaruba says about how he tried to find McConnaughey an ICU bed in Nebraska but was unsuccessful.

McConnaughey was never even tested for covid

Just 18 hours after McConnaughey was transferred to Iowa, he died from his vaccine injuries, though Zaruba and the media failed to connect the dots as to the true cause of his death.

Instead, Zaruba blamed full hospitals for McConnaughey’s death, suggesting that he might have lived despite getting a Fauci Flu shot if only a local Nebraska hospital had an opening for him.

“I, never as a physician, thought we’d be transferring our patients out of state,” Zaruba complained. “That we wouldn’t be able to take care of our own Nebraskans.”

“But I can tell you it didn’t help the situation,” he added. “That I know 100 percent.”

It is important to clarify that McConnaughey was never actually tested for the Chinese Virus. Instead, Zaruba simply declared that he had “asymptomatic covid,” which supposedly resulted in rapid death.

No mention was ever made about the likelihood of McConnaughey dying from his Fauci Flu shots. This would go against the plandemic narrative, which means it is not allowed to be said or even suggested by the corporate media.

In the days following McConnaughey’s death, Nebraska hospitals supposedly started limiting access to certain non-emergency surgeries. The state is also reopening a hospital patient transfer center that it says will help to find more available beds while better managing hospital capacity issues.

“These cases have been wake-up calls to take more direct movement to take pressure off our hospitals,” Zaruba is quoted as saying.

Zaruba’s advice? Get injected with a Wuhan Flu shot and always wear your mask. This, he says, will “cure” the plandemic and ensure that overweight, “fully vaccinated” people like McConnaughey always have access to a hospital bed once their vaccine-induced injuries finally set in.

“I am not a big believer in mandates, but I am a big believer in doing what’s right,” Zaruba says.

“Help our hospital systems, help our nurses, help our staff so we don’t have to call 23 hospitals when it’s your loved one that’s in the ER that we’re trying to find a bed for.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

