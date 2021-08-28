VAX FRAUD: CDC listing fully vaccinated COVID-19 deaths as unvaccinated if they die within 14 days of second dose

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is listing people who die from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as unvaccinated if they die within 14 days of getting the second vaccine dose.

Mainstream media outlets have published multiple articles that supposedly prove that unvaccinated Americans make up the vast majority of recent COVID-19 cases. One article from Yahoo Finance even claims that the unvaccinated population of Los Angeles is 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19. (Related: Unvaccinated people have already achieved herd immunity, while the VACCINATED are now getting sick as their vaccines fail.)

This report cites the CDC's "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report," published on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The report provides people with the CDC's definitions for "fully vaccinated," "partially vaccinated" and "unvaccinated."

According to the chart, a person is only considered fully vaccinated if 14 days have passed since that person’s second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This means if someone was hospitalized, admitted to ICU, required mechanical ventilation or died within two weeks of getting the jab they are being counted as ‘unvaccinated,’” wrote Kelen McBreen for InfoWars.

Additionally, this means that the number of supposedly unvaccinated people who have died from COVID-19 is most likely very inflated. But unfortunately, the CDC’s data is not specific enough to help analysts distinguish how many fully vaccinated people were hospitalized or died of COVID-19 but were mislabeled as unvaccinated.

“The entire report can basically be tossed into the trash thanks to the inclusion of the recently vaccinated in the unvaccinated category,” wrote McBreen. “This intentionally misleading data is now being used to infringe on the rights of the people of California and across the entire United States as vaccine mandates and passports are being rolled out nationwide.”

More vaccine mandates coming to California

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent granting of full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine spells disaster for California. Experts in California believe that the FDA’s approval paves the way for more vaccine mandates in different sectors of society.

San Francisco was the first major metropolitan area in California to mandate vaccines. The city’s mandate prevents unvaccinated individuals and people who are unable to prove their vaccination status from entering certain businesses like bars, restaurants and gyms.

Following the FDA’s announcement regarding the Pfizer vaccine, the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce said that businesses not included in the mandate have also voluntarily signed up to mandate vaccines in their establishments.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease physician for the University of California, San Francisco, warned that the FDA’s full approval has allowed state authorities to implement more vaccine mandates.

“I think given the federal stamp of approval … it will give confidence to put this on a wider scale, to scale it up so to speak. Beyond a county requirement,” said Chin-Hong.

A similar situation can be seen in California’s colleges. Some, like the University of California and the California State University did not bother to wait for FDA approval and went ahead with forcing their students and staff to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

Some of the state’s 115 campus-based community colleges also did not bother waiting for FDA approval. But most have not yet implemented mandates to coerce students and staff to get the experimental and side effect-riddled COVID-19 vaccines.

Rafael Chavez, a spokesman for the office of the state chancellor overseeing California’s community colleges, expects “more colleges to adopt vaccine mandates” following the FDA’s announcement.

One of the first community college districts expected to mandate vaccines is the Los Angeles Community College District. This is by far the largest district in the state, encompassing nine colleges and over 230,000 students.

If more of California falls under vaccine mandates, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state will likely increase. Many of these will no doubt be labeled as unvaccinated even if they have received two COVID-19 doses.

