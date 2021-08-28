Study: People vaccinated for covid carry 251 times the normal viral load, threatening the unvaccinated

The University of Oxford‘s Clinical Research Group conducted a study recently which found that people who get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) carry in their nostrils 251 times the viral load of the Chinese Virus compared to “unvaccinated” people.

The preprint paper, which is set to be published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, is groundbreaking in that it confirms the threat of vaccinated people who are “shedding” the virus and who even knows what else on others when they venture out in public.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemEven if the jabbed are not showing symptoms, researchers found that they carry with them extremely high viral loads that transform them into what Dr. Peter A. McCullough, M.D., Ph.D., calls “presymptomatic superspreaders.”

“This phenomenon may be the source of the shocking post-vaccination surges in heavily vaccinated populations globally,” McCullough wrote in a piece for The Defender, a newsletter of Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

“The paper’s authors, Chau et al, demonstrated widespread vaccine failure and transmission under tightly controlled circumstances in a hospital lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam.”

Confirmed: Covid vaccines are spreading the “delta” variant

Scientists took a closer look at healthcare workers at the hospital who were injected for the Fauci Flu and had to remain confined there for two weeks. Several months later, all of these individuals were determined to have acquired, carried and transmitted the dreaded “delta” variant to others, including their vaccinated colleagues.

In other words, the so-called vaccines did absolutely nothing to prevent either infection or spread, even to other vaccinated people who, according to Fauci, should have been protected.

These same vaccinated healthcare workers also presumably transmitted the delta variant to their patients, contributing to the latest surge in new “cases” of the disease that governments around the world and their mainstream media lapdogs are blaming on the unvaccinated.

“This is consistent with the observations in the U.S. from Farinholt and colleagues, and congruent with comments by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conceding COVID-19 vaccines have failed to stop transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” McCullough says.

“On Feb. 11, the World Health Organization indicated the AZD1222 vaccine efficacy of 63.09% against the development of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. The conclusions of the Chau paper support the warnings by leading medical experts that the partial, non-sterilizing immunity from the three notoriously ‘leaky’ COVID-19 vaccines allow carriage of 251 times the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 as compared to samples from the pre-vaccination era in 2020.”

In case you missed it, we also covered the phenomenon of “leaky” vaccines, revealing how Chinese Virus injections are more than likely the primary contributor to the latest “wave” of disease.

Were it not for the presence of vaccinated people throughout society, we probably would not even have delta or any other variant at all. The “pandemic” would have long been over by now and everything would have been back to normal, if only “Operation Warp Speed” had never been brought into existence.

“Thus, we have a key piece to the puzzle explaining why the Delta outbreak is so formidable – fully vaccinated are participating as COVID-19 patients and acting as powerful Typhoid Mary-style super-spreaders of the infection,” McCullough says.

“Vaccinated individuals are blasting out concentrated viral explosions into their communities and fueling new COVID surges. Vaccinated healthcare workers are almost certainly infecting their coworkers and patients, causing horrendous collateral damage.”

Though the Pandora’s box has already been opened, we might be able to get a handle on this thing if the vaccination campaign is immediately stopped, including all “mandates” that aim to inject everyone with these deadly poisons.

The latest news stories about how vaccinated people are actively spreading Delta and other Chinese Virus variants can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

