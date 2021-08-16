Study: “Imperfect” vaccines such covid jabs ENHANCE viral transmission and worsen pandemics

During a recent episode of his podcast, comedian Joe Rogan mentioned a study published in the journal PLOS Biology back in 2015 that completely decimates the idea that “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are in any way helping to stop the spread.

To the contrary, what the study found is that some vaccines, which the study describes as “imperfect,” actually contribute to enhanced disease spread. Chinese Virus jabs, it turns out, fall square into this category because they “leak.”

“Leaky” injections, we now know, put selective pressure on viruses in such a way as to make them mutate and become more virulent. In the case of the Wuhan Flu, this is why we are now seeing a sudden spike in the spread of new “variants” such as “delta.”

Those who receive leaky shots end up becoming walking incubators for these new strains, which would seem to spread from the vaccinated to others with whom they come into contact.

“Could some vaccines drive the evolution of more virulent pathogens?” the study asks in its abstract. “Conventional wisdom is that natural selection will remove highly lethal pathogens if host death greatly reduces transmission.”

“Vaccines that keep hosts alive but still allow transmission could thus allow very virulent strains to circulate in a population.”

The study looked at vaccines for Marek’s disease, which is a virus that transmits in chickens. Another leaky vaccine, these chicken jabs, the researchers found, enhance the “fitness” of more virulent strains of Marek’s disease, “making it possible for hyperpathogenic strains to transmit.”

Further, the so-called “immunity” elicited by the injections fails to prevent infection, viral replication and transmission. This is also true about Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections for the Chinese Flu.

“Our data show that anti-disease vaccines that do not prevent transmission can create conditions that promote the emergence of pathogen strains that cause more severe disease in unvaccinated hosts,” the authors of the Marek’s disease vaccine study explain.

“Fully vaccinated” humans are walking, talking variant factories

While normal, natural immunity would eventually weed out the “hot” strains of a circulating virus, vaccine-induced “immunity” does the opposite. Leaky vaccines like Fauci Flu shots and chicken virus shots not only fail to weed out hot viral strains but actually create more of them.

“There is a theoretical expectation that some types of vaccines could prompt the evolution of more virulent (‘hotter’) pathogens,” the study explains.

“This idea follows from the notion that natural selection removes pathogen strains that are so ‘hot’ that they kill their hosts and, therefore, themselves. Vaccines that let the hosts survive but do not prevent the spread of the pathogen relax this selection, allowing the evolution of hotter pathogens to occur.”

“Perfect” vaccines, as they call them, do not provoke the creation and spread of new hot pathogenic strains because they effectively block transmission. Unfortunately for Fauci Flu shots and chicken virus shots, the jabs are anything but perfect.

The medical establishment has been skirting around the issue of leaky vaccines for more than a decade, pretending as though they do not even exist. Actual medical science, though, has been warning about the threats they pose to public health, both in animals and humans.

In the case of chickens, Marek’s disease injections were found to eventually cause more virulent strains of the virus to spread within fowl populations. This resulted in countless birds dying, thanks to the “shedding” of these deadly strains from vaccinated birds.

It took a while for these effects to be seen, though. They often did not occur immediately, which bodes ominous for the future of humanity as far as Chinese Virus vaccines are concerned.

Right now, every person who has been “fully vaccinated” for Chinese Germs is a walking variant factory. Some are already manifesting these hot strains while others are still manufacturing them inside their bodies. Either way, they are all a walking, talking disease threat.

The Marek’s disease study makes it very clear that non-sterilizing vaccines, which include Chinese Virus injections, do not kill pathogens. Consequently, they put selective pressure on said pathogens to mutate.

“Thus, anti-disease vaccines (those reducing in-host replication or pathogenicity) have the potential to generate evolution harmful to human and animal well-being,” the study states plainly.

In the case of chickens, the more harmful disease strains are believed to spread through dust contaminated with “virus shed.” In covid-vaccinated humans, it could be those ever-dreaded mouth and nose droplets that the medical fascists told us all to block by wearing a face mask for most of 2020.

“Vaccine failure in the face of virulent pathogens has been documented for at least two viruses other than MDV: feline calicivirus and infectious bursal disease virus in poultry,” the study goes on to explain.

“Both cases are also associated with long-term use of leaky anti-disease vaccines.”

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus vaccine deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Journals.Plos.org

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts