University of Pittsburgh’s aborted baby body parts racket including racial quotas for “minority” babies

The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt)has been exposed as a baby butcher mill, complete with racial quotas that require a certain number of “minority” babies to be executed for their lucrative vital organs and other body parts.

The Center for Medical Progress (CMP) has uncovered more details about the aborted baby body parts racket, which is being overseen by none other than “Doctor Death” himself, Tony Fauci, who has been funneling millions of American taxpayer dollars to Pitt to perform these sick experiments on both the unborn and the recently born (infanticide).

According to what has been uncovered thus far, Fauci has been channeling American taxpayer dollars via the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). There is no telling how many innocent lives have been butchered thanks to Fauci.

“This is sick, twisted and evil,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. about the revelation. “I don’t care if you’re pro-choice or pro-life, if you’re okay with torturing an unborn baby like this, then you need to seek help immediately. Everyone involved should be behind bars.”

While it has been known for some time that Pitt has been butchering the unborn for their highly profitable body parts, these latest revelations show that Pitt has also been harvesting the body parts of live babies that are already born, only to murder them afterwards.

Almost nothing is more disgusting and evil than this, and yet none of it would have been possible in the first place were it not for Fauci sending your tax dollars to the operation. You, if you pay taxes, are funding the harvesting of tiny hearts, gonads, legs, and brains from innocent children.

Fauci is a satanic monster who craves death and destruction of all that is good

In defense of its “research,” Pitt has come forward to claim that it is fully abiding by the provisions laid out in Fauci’s grant, following a process known as “ischemia time” that is defined by the CMP as such:

“Ischemia starts when the organ (the kidneys primarily in Pitt’s GUDMAP project) is cut off from blood circulation. The NIH defines ischemia as ‘lack of blood supply to a part of the body.’ The University states the fetal organs do not undergo ischemia – lose their blood supply – until ‘after the tissue collection procedure.’ This means the organs are still receiving blood supply from the fetal heartbeat during the ’tissue collection.’”

In other words, Fauci is paying Pitt to rip organs and limbs from live babies, followed by their execution. And a certain number of these babies have to have black or brown skin, as per the racial quota requirements.

“In the application to NIH, the University of Pittsburgh said it intended to use ‘Inclusion (or exclusion) of individuals on the basis of sex / gender, race, and ethnicity’ when procuring aborted body parts,” the pro-life group Live Action is quoted as saying by Life Site News.

“The university stated that it would harvest 50% percent of aborted babies from white mothers and 50% from minority patients and their children, with 25% of those harvested babies coming from Black women. As CMP noted, ‘Allegheny County, the major metropolitan area from which Pitt-based abortion practices draw patients, is 80% white and only 13% Black.’”

What this means, of course, is that there is a specific threshold of black and brown lives that must be executed alongside white lives in order to abide by the grant requirements approved by Fauci. Can you think of anything more heinous and evil?

The latest news about Fauci can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

