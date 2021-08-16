University of Pittsburgh’s aborted baby body parts racket including racial quotas for “minority” babies

The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt)has been exposed as a baby butcher mill, complete with racial quotas that require a certain number of “minority” babies to be executed for their lucrative vital organs and other body parts.

The Center for Medical Progress (CMP) has uncovered more details about the aborted baby body parts racket, which is being overseen by none other than “Doctor Death” himself, Tony Fauci, who has been funneling millions of American taxpayer dollars to Pitt to perform these sick experiments on both the unborn and the recently born (infanticide).

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.According to what has been uncovered thus far, Fauci has been channeling American taxpayer dollars via the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). There is no telling how many innocent lives have been butchered thanks to Fauci.

“This is sick, twisted and evil,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. about the revelation. “I don’t care if you’re pro-choice or pro-life, if you’re okay with torturing an unborn baby like this, then you need to seek help immediately. Everyone involved should be behind bars.”

While it has been known for some time that Pitt has been butchering the unborn for their highly profitable body parts, these latest revelations show that Pitt has also been harvesting the body parts of live babies that are already born, only to murder them afterwards.

Almost nothing is more disgusting and evil than this, and yet none of it would have been possible in the first place were it not for Fauci sending your tax dollars to the operation. You, if you pay taxes, are funding the harvesting of tiny hearts, gonads, legs, and brains from innocent children.

Fauci is a satanic monster who craves death and destruction of all that is good

In defense of its “research,” Pitt has come forward to claim that it is fully abiding by the provisions laid out in Fauci’s grant, following a process known as “ischemia time” that is defined by the CMP as such:

“Ischemia starts when the organ (the kidneys primarily in Pitt’s GUDMAP project) is cut off from blood circulation. The NIH defines ischemia as ‘lack of blood supply to a part of the body.’ The University states the fetal organs do not undergo ischemia – lose their blood supply – until ‘after the tissue collection procedure.’ This means the organs are still receiving blood supply from the fetal heartbeat during the ’tissue collection.’”

In other words, Fauci is paying Pitt to rip organs and limbs from live babies, followed by their execution. And a certain number of these babies have to have black or brown skin, as per the racial quota requirements.

“In the application to NIH, the University of Pittsburgh said it intended to use ‘Inclusion (or exclusion) of individuals on the basis of sex / gender, race, and ethnicity’ when procuring aborted body parts,” the pro-life group Live Action is quoted as saying by Life Site News.

“The university stated that it would harvest 50% percent of aborted babies from white mothers and 50% from minority patients and their children, with 25% of those harvested babies coming from Black women. As CMP noted, ‘Allegheny County, the major metropolitan area from which Pitt-based abortion practices draw patients, is 80% white and only 13% Black.’”

What this means, of course, is that there is a specific threshold of black and brown lives that must be executed alongside white lives in order to abide by the grant requirements approved by Fauci. Can you think of anything more heinous and evil?

The latest news about Fauci can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.