Dr. Richard Fleming warns that Fauci, NIH have already developed the NEXT bioweapon to be released with HIV-like capabilities that suppress human immunity

In a new Brighteon Conversation, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, got the chance to sit down and talk with Dr. Richard Fleming about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). And what Fleming had to say about this whole thing is truly eye-opening, including what may be coming next in the plandemic saga.

Fleming has a book coming out this fall, by the way, called Is COVID-19 a bioweapon? A scientific and forensic investigation. It dives deep into many of the topics discussed throughout the interview, which you can watch below:

As an esteemed research scientist, Fleming has been closely tracking all available Chinese Virus data ever since the beginning of the plandemic. He has also been looking into where the virus came from, uncovering ugly truths about how the American government funded it at all with taxpayer dollars.

“These viruses have a lot of variants,” Fleming stated, emphasizing that the Chinese Virus was not a random occurrence in nature.

“I’m actually watching the data that’s being done on the changes in these viruses to watch what’s going on, to watch what changes are occurring, what changes are happening naturally, evolutionary-wise to this virus … it’s making changes like living organisms do.”

Just like how antibiotics trigger “superbugs,” covid vaccines are creating “superviruses”

The rabbit hole goes pretty deep with this virus as it was technically engineered under American oversight, though we now know that much of its development was offshored to China, particularly the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), in order to sidestep domestic restrictions on the gain-of-function biological research that was necessary to produce it.

Tony Fauci from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was of course involved, as was Peter Daszak from EcoHealth Alliance and others from Fort Detrick in Maryland and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Again, the rabbit hole goes deep.

The virus definitely came from a lab, Fleming says, and it is now mutating and spreading new variants due to the vaccines – much like how antibiotics cause the bacteria they are supposed to fight to turn into “superbugs,” some of which are much deadlier than what they started out as.

“Pressure selection works,” Fleming explained during the interview about what we are now seeing happen to the Chinese Virus because of the vaccines. “We know that if you put pressure on a species like this virus, it will select out for the ones that are most viable to live and cause a problem.”

To make matters worse, Fleming says that Fauci and friends are already working on the next bioweapon that will contain stronger HIV-like properties designed to suppress human immunity. While the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be fought off by the immune system, its next iteration will be designed to outsmart the body’s natural defenses.

He says the SARS virus that was released back in 2002 was the first iteration of this bioweapon, and the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is the second. That makes the new, already-in-development, HIV-like virus that is soon to come the third.

In the meantime, he warns, those who have been injected with spike proteins and mRNA chemicals via the vaccines will continue to develop serious illnesses from the shots, as well as spread those illnesses to others.

Be sure to check out the full interview with Mike Adams and Dr. Richard Fleming at Bitchute.com.

You can also keep up with the latest news about the plandemic at Pandemic.news.

