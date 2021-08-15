Delusional Los Angeles officials push new rule to STARVE OUT the unvaccinated by denying them access to retail grocery stores

The Los Angeles City Council has conspired to deprive people of their basic civil liberties —  their right to privacy, their right of body autonomy, their right to assemble, their right of informed consent.

On August 11, the council members voted unanimously on an ordinance that seeks to STARVE OUT the unvaccinated by denying them access to retail grocery stores. The council members want to PERSECUTE the people they are supposed to serve, blocking their family, friends and neighbors from bars, gyms, entertainment venues, restaurants and retail stores. The Los Angeles City Council has officially instated a medical dictatorship over the city, turning the City of Angels into a city run by demons.

Delusional council members seek to persecute the people they are supposed to serve

City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O'Farrell introduced the ordinance just a week ago, while promising to discriminate, segregate and persecute anyone who doesn't comply. The only people allowed to traverse the "Entertainment Capital of the World" are those who shoot up with spike proteins and carry "slave papers" – also known as the vaccine record card. The L.A. ordinance "requires" people to show proof of COVID vaccination as a prerequisite to enter any indoor public space in the city. This act of segregation will also block up to 40 percent of the revenue that restaurants, bars and other small businesses once enjoyed, while driving droves of people out of the city as they seek freedom in a free state.

“It’s our responsibility to protect the public, that includes protecting them from the unvaccinated,” said the delusional Nury Martinez in a statement. “The decision to not get vaccinated doesn’t just affect you. We have kids under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine yet, and someone’s decision to not get vaccinated affects them as well.”

Martinez doesn’t believe in basic medical ethics, like the ones enshrined in the Nuremberg Code. The consent of the individual is absolutely essential, but Martinez doesn’t believe in providing non-biased information to individuals, to allow them to make an informed decision for their own health and that of their family. Instead, Martinez believes in coercion and force, in using terror and abuse to force dangerous experiments onto people’s bodies. She’s obviously a controlling, anti-science bigot who uses other people’s children as props to coerce them to take vaccines that don’t even work. By the way, natural immunity is comprehensive and durable, something that almost every single child can readily achieve.

L.A. City Council going to war with people who WON’T relinquish their body to the government

Nury’s council partner, Mitch O’Farrell, said: “Instead of fighting science, we should be fighting the virus. The data is clear: vaccines are safe and effective.” O’Farrell believes that violence is science, and human rights abuses are part of the scientific process. He also believes that segregation and discrimination are the latest and greatest tools to “fight off the virus.” O’Farrell also said “choosing not to vaccinate” is “immoral.” Apparently, abusing people, denying them access to essentials, socially isolating families, and threatening people’s civil liberties is the “moral” route.

Many Los Angeles residents called into the council meeting to oppose the blatant human rights violations. “People should have medical freedoms to research and make their own health decisions. We as citizens have a right to privacy, especially with our health information,” said L.A. resident Elizabeth Elliott, who called into the meeting to give public comment. Elliott said it is “unethical to force” people to inject a vaccine into their body. Using government power to threaten the privacy and basic civil liberties of the people is more than an act of terror; it is a violent declaration of war.

Nury Martinez can be reached at (213) 473-7006

City Hall, 200 N. Spring Street, Room 470, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Mitch O’Farrell can be reached at (213) 473-7013

200 N. Spring Street, Room 480, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Lance D Johnson

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

