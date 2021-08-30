VACCINE FAIL: One in three new covid cases in Los Angeles are “breakthroughs” among fully vaccinated

They were supposed to be “rare,” but “breakthrough” cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) – meaning infections in people who are “fully vaccinated” – now account for at least 30 percent of all new “cases” in the Los Angeles area.

Back in March, the figure was two percent, jumping to 20 percent in June once the media started talking about the “delta” variant. Now, as of July, 30 percent of all new cases of the Chinese Virus are occurring in people who got jabbed in accordance with government guidelines.

Officials in L.A. County say that 98 percent of all new cases of the Wuhan Flu are showing up as delta cases, suggesting that this is now the dominant “strain” of the virus that is circulating among Angelenos.

What is worse, as the vaccination rate in L.A. has increased, so have the number of hospitalizations, which have been steadily rising over the past three months. This would suggest that the injections, procured under “Operation Warp Speed,” are spreading more disease.

“Fully-vaccinated people represented only 5% of L.A.’s hospitalized Covid patients in April,” reported Deadline. “Of the nearly 5.15 million fully-vaccinated county residents as of Tuesday, 27,331 have tested positive.”

According to L.A. Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer, hospitalizations in the area have been steadily rising for more than a month.

“Let’s be clear: They definitely have covid,” Ferrer declared in a press conference. “We’re not inflating our cases.”

Officials admit that vaccine immunity is “waning”

The fully vaccinated were supposed to have been protected from delta and all other variants, at least according to Tony Fauci. Now, though, they are getting sick and having to be hospitalized.

How is this happening if “science” is to be trusted? The latest excuse is that vaccine “immunity” is now “waning,” particularly among older people who are getting sick and dying at an increased rate.

Israel is a case-in-point, as it was among the earliest adopters of Fauci Flu shots, now boasting one of the highest compliance rates. Despite this, hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated in Israel have spiked by 1,000 percent.

“We may be starting to see a little bit of the waning of protection (provided by vaccines), particularly among older people,” Ferrer says about a similar phenomenon taking shape here in the United States. “I share the concern.”

Still, Ferrer wants everyone to keep getting injected because in her view the number of sick and dying would be much higher if we did not have the vaccines at all.

“With these high rates of community transmission, more fully vaccinated people are getting post-vaccination infections,” she says. “However, this very same information also makes it clear how much protection fully-vaccinated people have.”

“Most of us that are fully vaccinated, we don’t get infected. And if we do get infected, we don’t end up hospitalized and they are very unlikely to tragically lose their life to Covid if fully vaccinated.”

All of this was only supposed to last two weeks last spring, as you may recall. America was promised that 14 short days would be enough to “flatten the curve,” and here we are more than a year later with a continuous slew of medical fascism offenses barreling down the pike.

“Vaccines provide immunity to disease,” wrote one commenter at Deadline, specifying that “they don’t provide reduced symptoms to a disease” like covid “vaccines” are said to do.

“This is a treatment,” not a vaccine, this same commenter added. “These ‘vaccines’ are going to prove to be a mistake in how they were designed and how they were administered.”

Ethan Huff

