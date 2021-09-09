Is there any end to skyrocketing food prices?

You may have begun to notice that certain foods at the grocery store are increasing in price due to inflation. And according to some speculation, there is no end in sight to the madness.

Financial terrorism combined with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns and other restrictions over the past year and a half have done a number to the global economy, sending some food prices soaring.

Grocery prices have been on an upward trend for most of the year, and some experts say that this will continue for at least the next several years.

“We’re going to continue to see price increases, probably for the next two years or so,” says Phil Lempert, an analyst and food trends expert perhaps best known as the Supermarket Guru.

Just last month, food prices rose, on average, by 0.7 percent. It might not sound like all that much, but consider that over the past year, prices for groceries and other food prepared at home increased by 2.6 percent overall.

In May 2021, food prices were a whopping 39.7 percent higher than they were in May 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Shortages are also on the rise, and are expected to worsen throughout the rest of 2021.

“Did anyone get a 39.7% raise this year?” asks Mac Slavo, writing for DC Clothesline.

It might be time to store away a few extra items in your pantry for a rainy day

Not to invoke any kind of panic, but it might be a good idea to pick up a little extra food here and there to store away in your pantry to fight back against this trend.

There is no need to go nuts, as this will only exacerbate the problem, but consider what you might need in the event that food continues to soar in price while becoming increasingly scarcer.

As we have been warning, another factor in all this is crop failures due to droughts, floods and other unfavorable conditions.

It is almost as if the world is now under some kind of judgment as a “perfect storm,” of sorts, is brewing that could lead to mass food shortages in the coming months and years.

“This issue will compound the problem of food scarcity and people will become rabid if they cannot eat, especially in the United States,” Slavo warns.

“The failing crops and unique weather situations have also played a role in this crisis that could end up in utter chaos.”

Panicking certainly never solved anything, but just be aware of the fact that things are not looking good for the food supply these days, which is largely dependent upon a system that has been completely decimated by Chinese Virus restrictions and other measures.

There is also the prophecy factor, as all of this was foretold long ago as being a hallmark of the “end times,” which it now appears are arriving with a vengeance.

“This is judgment from Jehovah God for our sins, and it is only going to get worse,” wrote a Natural News commenter. “The ignorant cannot admit what the problem is and just keep spouting ‘climate change.’”

“We have always had climate change ever since the beginning of time. What is happening to our world right now is caused by our filthy perverted sins. And this judgment is nothing compared to Jehovah God’s final judgment which is coming shortly.”

Several others offered similar sentiments suggesting that God’s judgment is involved with the calamities we are now witnessing, especially since they are becoming global in scale.

To learn more about the economic and financial terrorism that helped bring us to this point, be sure to check out Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DCClothesline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts