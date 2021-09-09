 
Is there any end to skyrocketing food prices?

You may have begun to notice that certain foods at the grocery store are increasing in price due to inflation. And according to some speculation, there is no end in sight to the madness.

Financial terrorism combined with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns and other restrictions over the past year and a half have done a number to the global economy, sending some food prices soaring.

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Grocery prices have been on an upward trend for most of the year, and some experts say that this will continue for at least the next several years.

“We’re going to continue to see price increases, probably for the next two years or so,” says Phil Lempert, an analyst and food trends expert perhaps best known as the Supermarket Guru.

Just last month, food prices rose, on average, by 0.7 percent. It might not sound like all that much, but consider that over the past year, prices for groceries and other food prepared at home increased by 2.6 percent overall.

In May 2021, food prices were a whopping 39.7 percent higher than they were in May 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Shortages are also on the rise, and are expected to worsen throughout the rest of 2021.

“Did anyone get a 39.7% raise this year?” asks Mac Slavo, writing for DC Clothesline.

It might be time to store away a few extra items in your pantry for a rainy day

Not to invoke any kind of panic, but it might be a good idea to pick up a little extra food here and there to store away in your pantry to fight back against this trend.

There is no need to go nuts, as this will only exacerbate the problem, but consider what you might need in the event that food continues to soar in price while becoming increasingly scarcer.

As we have been warning, another factor in all this is crop failures due to droughts, floods and other unfavorable conditions.

It is almost as if the world is now under some kind of judgment as a “perfect storm,” of sorts, is brewing that could lead to mass food shortages in the coming months and years.

“This issue will compound the problem of food scarcity and people will become rabid if they cannot eat, especially in the United States,” Slavo warns.

“The failing crops and unique weather situations have also played a role in this crisis that could end up in utter chaos.”

Panicking certainly never solved anything, but just be aware of the fact that things are not looking good for the food supply these days, which is largely dependent upon a system that has been completely decimated by Chinese Virus restrictions and other measures.

There is also the prophecy factor, as all of this was foretold long ago as being a hallmark of the “end times,” which it now appears are arriving with a vengeance.

“This is judgment from Jehovah God for our sins, and it is only going to get worse,” wrote a Natural News commenter. “The ignorant cannot admit what the problem is and just keep spouting ‘climate change.’”

“We have always had climate change ever since the beginning of time. What is happening to our world right now is caused by our filthy perverted sins. And this judgment is nothing compared to Jehovah God’s final judgment which is coming shortly.”

Several others offered similar sentiments suggesting that God’s judgment is involved with the calamities we are now witnessing, especially since they are becoming global in scale.

To learn more about the economic and financial terrorism that helped bring us to this point, be sure to check out Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DCClothesline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.