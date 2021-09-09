Hundreds of ambulance paramedics in the Australian capital of Victoria are just saying no to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination,” even though doing so could end up costing them their jobs.

According to the latest figures from Internal Ambulance Victoria, some 256 “on-road clinical staff” have declined Fauci Flu shots thus far. This figure represents about 4.6 percent of the total number of paramedics who work throughout the city.

The Australian Medical Association issued a decree recently ordering all first responders, along with all frontline medical staff, to take the jabs. The group’s president told ABC(Australia) that those who work in the field but do not want to get injected should consider leaving the profession.

However, a union that represents ambulance paramedics is suggesting that the government mandate does not hold any actual weight and cannot be used as an excuse to force non-jabbed workers out of the industry for their non-compliance.

The news comes as Australian politicians are desperately trying to resurrect the plandemic tyranny of yesteryear. One edict demands that all Australians wear a mask at all times, even while drinking alcohol outside.

The most vaccine-resistant areas in Australia where ambulance paramedics are declining the injections include Gippsland and Grampians, which are unvaccinated at a rate of 7.9 percent and 7.5 percent respectively.

Conversely, the most vaccine-compliant areas of Australia as far as ambulance paramedics go include the country’s metropolitan areas, as well as those who work in “complex care.” Data shows that the level of vaccine resistance among ambulance workers in these two categories is 3.2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Only the “fully vaccinated” will be allowed in the “new normal”

Roughly 84 percent of Australia’s overall paramedic workforce has received at least one dose of a Fauci Flu shot. About 68 percent have received the full two doses, which is about to become three or even four doses depending on the country.

In Victoria, only 292 workers, or 4.3 percent of the workforce, have declined to be injected. About 67 percent of the total ambulance staff there has received two doses of the vaccine.

According to Omar Khorshid, president of Australia’s AMA, all frontline workers should be forced to roll up their sleeves and take the shots – no exceptions.

“You’ve got to remember there’s a difference between refusing to be vaccinated and not being vaccinated,” Khorshid is quoted as saying. “There’s a lot of people for whom it hasn’t been convenient, they haven’t had access to a vaccine or they’re just a little hesitant.”

“So, mandating vaccination for all healthcare workers will actually give that push to many healthcare workers including, hopefully, some of these 256 paramedics, to help get them over the line and help get them to do the right thing by their community.”

Khorshid is convinced, based on his feelings, that getting injected for Chinese Germs will help to save lives. Because of this, he wants all lives to be saved at gunpoint, if necessary.

“Paramedics are at the very front line of our healthcare system and it’s critical that they are protected so that they’re not going to contract this very serious disease in their workplace,” he maintains.

“And, of course even more importantly, that paramedics don’t give the virus to any of their patients.”

Khorshid admits that covid is likely not going anywhere, and neither are its many “variants.” Because of this, getting injected is the only way for Australia to reach the “new normal,” and those who just say no have no place in this new normal.

“The evidence is very clear, these vaccines are safe, these vaccines are incredibly effective at people avoiding getting really, really sick,” further claims Premier Daniel Andrews, an outspoken Branch Covidian who is loving all the plandemic tyranny.

To keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

