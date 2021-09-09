 
Australian first responders mass resist covid vaccine mandates

Hundreds of ambulance paramedics in the Australian capital of Victoria are just saying no to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination,” even though doing so could end up costing them their jobs.

According to the latest figures from Internal Ambulance Victoria, some 256 “on-road clinical staff” have declined Fauci Flu shots thus far. This figure represents about 4.6 percent of the total number of paramedics who work throughout the city.

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.The Australian Medical Association issued a decree recently ordering all first responders, along with all frontline medical staff, to take the jabs. The group’s president told ABC(Australia) that those who work in the field but do not want to get injected should consider leaving the profession.

However, a union that represents ambulance paramedics is suggesting that the government mandate does not hold any actual weight and cannot be used as an excuse to force non-jabbed workers out of the industry for their non-compliance.

The news comes as Australian politicians are desperately trying to resurrect the plandemic tyranny of yesteryear. One edict demands that all Australians wear a mask at all times, even while drinking alcohol outside.

The most vaccine-resistant areas in Australia where ambulance paramedics are declining the injections include Gippsland and Grampians, which are unvaccinated at a rate of 7.9 percent and 7.5 percent respectively.

Conversely, the most vaccine-compliant areas of Australia as far as ambulance paramedics go include the country’s metropolitan areas, as well as those who work in “complex care.” Data shows that the level of vaccine resistance among ambulance workers in these two categories is 3.2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Only the “fully vaccinated” will be allowed in the “new normal”

Roughly 84 percent of Australia’s overall paramedic workforce has received at least one dose of a Fauci Flu shot. About 68 percent have received the full two doses, which is about to become three or even four doses depending on the country.

In Victoria, only 292 workers, or 4.3 percent of the workforce, have declined to be injected. About 67 percent of the total ambulance staff there has received two doses of the vaccine.

According to Omar Khorshid, president of Australia’s AMA, all frontline workers should be forced to roll up their sleeves and take the shots – no exceptions.

“You’ve got to remember there’s a difference between refusing to be vaccinated and not being vaccinated,” Khorshid is quoted as saying. “There’s a lot of people for whom it hasn’t been convenient, they haven’t had access to a vaccine or they’re just a little hesitant.”

“So, mandating vaccination for all healthcare workers will actually give that push to many healthcare workers including, hopefully, some of these 256 paramedics, to help get them over the line and help get them to do the right thing by their community.”

Khorshid is convinced, based on his feelings, that getting injected for Chinese Germs will help to save lives. Because of this, he wants all lives to be saved at gunpoint, if necessary.

“Paramedics are at the very front line of our healthcare system and it’s critical that they are protected so that they’re not going to contract this very serious disease in their workplace,” he maintains.

“And, of course even more importantly, that paramedics don’t give the virus to any of their patients.”

Khorshid admits that covid is likely not going anywhere, and neither are its many “variants.” Because of this, getting injected is the only way for Australia to reach the “new normal,” and those who just say no have no place in this new normal.

“The evidence is very clear, these vaccines are safe, these vaccines are incredibly effective at people avoiding getting really, really sick,” further claims Premier Daniel Andrews, an outspoken Branch Covidian who is loving all the plandemic tyranny.

To keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ABC.net.au

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.