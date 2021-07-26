Australian man escapes forced quarantine in hotel using rope made from bedsheets

A man in Australia escaped mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine by scaling down a fourth-floor window using a rope made of bedsheets that were tied together.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 20, in the city of Perth, the capital and largest city of the state of Western Australia.

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.The man in question is Travis Jay Myles, 39, a resident of the northeastern state of Queensland. Myles arrived in Perth on an interstate flight from Brisbane, the capital and largest city of Queensland, on Monday.

He applied to be permitted to enter the state under Western Australia’s extreme border entry rules. According to these lockdown regulations, Queensland is considered a “medium risk state.” This means only people with essential professions or with “compassionate reasons” to travel to the state can enter. (Related: Australia announces beginning of ‘New World Order’ as harsh COVID lockdowns imposed.)

These rules are supposedly in place to prevent the virus from entering the state from elsewhere in the country.

Myles’ application was denied. He was ordered to leave the state within 48 hours. He was taken to a hotel in the inner-city neighborhood of Rivervale for temporary quarantine ahead of a scheduled flight back to Brisbane.

But according to the Western Australia Police Force (WAPF), Myles attempted to escape before his flight.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, “he climbed out a window of the fourth-floor room using a rope made of bedsheets and fled the area,” said the WAPF in a post on the force’s social media account. The police added that Myles used at least six bedsheets in his escape.

Myles was able to evade authorities for over eight hours. He was found by WAPF officers at 8:55 a.m. in the northern neighborhood of Mount Lawley. He was subsequently arrested and charged under state emergency laws with failure to comply with a direction and providing false or misleading information.

He appeared before a judge in the Perth Magistrates Court virtually on Tuesday afternoon, several hours after his arrest. He did not apply for bail. He was remanded in custody until early August, when his 14-day forced quarantine period ends. After this period, he will appear in court in person.

Authorities tested him for COVID-19. The test came back negative.

According to Western Australia’s lockdown rules, it has a hard border with the Australian states of Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales. Limited travel is permitted from South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Free travel is allowed from Tasmania and the Northern Territory. Western Australia also has a free travel agreement with New Zealand.

Woman escaped forced quarantine in Western Australia to eat out and go shopping

Myles’s situation, while peculiar, is not unique. At least one other person has been recorded attempting to escape forced quarantine in Western Australia.

On Wednesday, just one day after Myles attempted to escape and was then arrested, the WAPF charged an American woman with multiple quarantine breaches.

The woman, Sonya Anglin, 23, arrived in Perth from the city of Cairns in northern Queensland on July 16.

Unlike Myles, Anglin was permitted to enter Western Australia. But she had to undergo 14 days of forced quarantine at a hotel.

WAPF alleged Anglin was not in her room when officers went to check in on her several times on the week of her arrest. The police claim she broke quarantine to dine and shop in Perth’s central business district.

“She had visited a licensed cafe and gone shopping within the Perth CBD,” said the police in a statement on Wednesday. The police earlier accused Anglin of going to a nightclub, but the WAPF retracted this accusation in its statement.

Police further came Anglin’s behavior came despite clear orders from officers to quarantine for 14 days in a hotel the very day she touched down at Perth Airport.

The WAPF tested her for COVID-19 upon her arrest. It came back negative. She was charged with five counts of failure to comply with a direction.

She faced the Perth Magistrates Court later on Wednesday, where she attempted to apply for bail but was rejected. Anglin was then remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on July 30.

Learn more about the state of repressive lockdowns in Australia and in other parts of the world by reading the latest articles at Pandemic.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

News.Trust.org

ABC.net.au

TheAge.com.au

PerthNow.com.au

News.com.au

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.