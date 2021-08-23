BEYOND STUPID: Australia orders citizens to keep masks on while drinking alcohol outdoors

The far-left Australian capital of Melbourne has decided that in order to keep its residents “safe” against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), everyone will now be required to wear a mask while drinking alcohol outside.

In a press announcement, Premier Daniel Andrews explained that residents of Melbourne will need to figure out a way to pour alcohol through their masks if they choose to consume it while outdoors in the city.

“There will be no removal of masks to consume alcohol outdoors,” Andrews stated. “You will no longer be able to remove your mask to drink a cocktail at a pop-up beer garden on a footpath as part of a pub crawl” – watch the video below:

Andrews made the decree following the recent “Walk. Talk. Sip.” event that took place in Melbourne. Citizens were encouraged to walk from pub to pub and buy drinks, reports indicate, which prompted Andrews to sic the Victoria police on it for an investigation.

“But why am I angry about that? Because it devalues the work that thousands of publicans and restaurant owners and bar owners, the good work they are doing, diligently following COVID-safe protocols providing take-away,” Andrews whined.

Another round of lockdowns in Melbourne that were supposed to end on Aug. 19 have now been extended as a punishment for the event. Residents are now prohibited from doing anything outside of their own home from 9pm to 5am.

Andrews indicated that all playgrounds, basketball courts, skate parks, and outdoor exercise equipment are now closed indefinitely until the Chinese Virus is determined to no longer be an issue throughout the region.

This is based on official data from Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services claiming that 24 people tested “positive” for Chinese Germs. Nobody has died after testing positive, it is important to note.

New Zealand orders residents to stop talking to their neighbors after ONE person tested “positive”

Across the pond in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has similarly ordered her entire country back into lockdown after discovering a single “case” of the Fauci Flu within its borders.

New Zealand’s Chinese Virus threat level has been increased to “Alert Level 4,” which means that all public facilities, including bars and restaurants, must close immediately, and everyone must stay home except for “essential personal movement.”

According to reports, Alert Level 4 also requires New Zealanders to wear face coverings at all times as well as “socially distance” from one another.

“We ask people to stay two meters away from anyone you pass, stay local, and do not congregate,” Ardern decreed in a press conference. “Don’t talk to your neighbors. Please keep to your bubble.”

This latest lockdown in New Zealand is expected to last three days at a minimum, except in the city of Auckland where the one man who tested positive lives. Auckland will be under a full lockdown for at least a week.

Ardern insists that it is of critical importance for everything in the country to completely shut down over this one man who is not necessarily even sick. Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General and Chief Executive of New Zealand’s Ministry of Health, agrees.

“Because we cannot link the case to the border at this point, it is possible there are other cases around in Auckland and other possible chains of transmission,” Bloomfield is quoted as saying.

Late last summer, it was announced that New Zealand had constructed Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) concentration camps for citizens to be forcibly “quarantined” in the event that they test positive for the Wuhan Flu.

