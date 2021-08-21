FEMA documents describe large-scale rural isolation and quarantine operations; how to recruit obedient Americans to help ROUND UP dissenters

In order to keep everyone “safe” against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hoping to round up the “unvaccinated” and imprison them in concentration camps.

The Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium Organization (RDPC), a division of FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that was formed back in 2004, is currently developing a training program for “small, rural and tribal emergency responders or stakeholders” to perform emergency remediation in the event of a “crisis.”

Using the cover of a “pandemic,” the goal of the RDPC is train people to become “emergency responders” to “save your fellow man.” Areas with fewer than 50,000 people and less than 1,000 people per square mile are the preferred demographic for this operation.

On the “Training” page of the RDPC website, the DHS division explains in section “MGT-433 Isolation & Quarantine for Rural Communities” that mass quarantines, aka concentration camps, are soon on the way for resisters who fail to abide by the government’s “recommendations” for “flattening the curve.”

“The RDPC training was open to the public (I was able to personally view the training module. However, now that the training has commenced, it is closed; and now the slides are inaccessible.),” writes Steve Rotter.

“Luckily, I thought to take screenshots of a few of the slides while I was browsing the module … In the slide below there is disturbing wordage regarding mass quarantines and, basically, a strip [sic] of our rights concerning COVID-19.”

As the unvaccinated are hauled off to Camp FEMA, emergency responders are to be “discreet” about it

The wording on the slide is peculiar, suggesting that “[v]oluntary isolation and / or quarantine” will commence “when an individual is willing to enter into isolation and / or quarantine,” with an emphasis on the word willing.

Those who agree to voluntarily get taken to a covid concentration camp are said to be less taxing on the government’s resources because a lower “enforcement level” is required. This would suggest that the unwilling will require coercion.

“Someone who is forced into quarantine requires an emergency responder of some sort to physically place them in quarantine,” Rotter explain. “Essentially, they will not have to pay someone to force you into quarantine if you voluntarily abide by their commands.”

Voluntarily being hauled off to a covid concentration camp also carries with it “less complicated legal, ethical, and human rights issues,” the RDPC adds.

As the “emergency responders” haul their victims off to the camps, the RDPC encourages them to be as discreet as possible in order to keep the ordeal as much under wraps as possible.

“It is an unfortunate situation that an illness or potential illness can cause a person or group or family to become stigmatized by the community,” the FEMA website explains.

“It is for this reason that responders addressing quarantined or isolated individuals do so discreetly, making every effort to maintain patient privacy.”

As you may recall from the Ebola scare, a New Jersey nurse returning from Sierra Leone was hauled off to a FEMA camp, even after she tested negative and showed no signs or symptoms of disease. Now, we are dealing with a much larger “pandemic” in which many, many people who resist the agenda are given a one-way trip to Camp FEMA.

More of the latest news about covid concentration camps can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SteveRotter.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

