COVID-19 insanity: Jacinda Ardern locks down entire country of New Zealand over ONE “case” of covid… by this standard, the people will never taste freedom again

A single “case” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) – meaning one person tested “positive” with a fraudulent PCR test – has sent the entire country of New Zealand into a total lockdown.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Corrupt tyrant Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, imposed a strict lockdown that is set to last for at least three days after an older man was declared to have Chinese Germs inside his body, supposedly putting others at risk. Ardern is demanding that her country’s “team of five million,” meaning its entire population, do their part to help “flatten the curve” of this one single case of the Fauci Flu by obeying her orders.

“We have seen what happens elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it,” Ardern declared. “We only get one chance.”

In Auckland, where the “infected” man lives, Ardern’s lockdown will last for at least a week while “health experts” probe for more information about how he contracted the disease. News of the nationwide lockdown sent the country into a total panic as people rushed grocery stores and bought out their stocks to avoid running dry. The New Zealand dollar also took a sharp nosedive following the news.

Is Jacinda Ardern trying to decimate New Zealand’s economy over one covid case?

New Zealand’s last “outbreak” of the Wuhan Flu was detected back in February, and no new cases have been identified since – until now. This one single case threatens to completely decimate the country’s economy, depending on how long the lockdowns last.

Ardern’s use of the word “at least” to describe the duration of the lockdowns bodes ominous, especially after governments around the world promised back in early 2020 that those lockdowns would only last “two weeks” in order to flatten the curve. Because of the really scary “delta” variant, Ardern and others like her claim that much harsher measures need to be imposed to ensure that it stops spreading as quickly as possible.

Interestingly, New Zealand has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the world, with only 18 percent of its people “fully vaccinated.” Some 32 percent have received one dose of the injections. Despite that, no new cases of Chinese Germs have been seen in New Zealand for months, suggesting that there is no need to vaccinate people at all if covid was already eradicated.

As the country has been pushing more people to get vaccinated, however, now pops up this one new case. Could it be that the infected man received his first or second shot and is now sick from it?

The news media is unclear as to the man’s vaccination status, but the rumor is that he probably has the “delta” variant, even though there is currently no available test for it. We do know that the man had just arrived in New Zealand from abroad, meaning he may have “caught” the disease while traveling and brought it back to his native country.

Since the “pandemic” began, only 26 people who were said to be infected with the Wuhan Flu have died in New Zealand. This hardly counts as public health emergency as more people die from choking on lettuce, probably, than catch and die from covid.

For now, New Zealanders are being told that they can only leave their homes to buy groceries or exercise. They are not allowed to interact with others outside of their own households and will have to wait to get vaccinated as the country’s vaccination program is currently suspended as part of the lockdown.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) hysteria can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

FoxNews.com

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.