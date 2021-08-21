World Economic Forum pushing out Covid-19 COERCION PROPAGANDA that trains vaxxers how to target non-vaxxers with social and economic pressure

For a hefty dose of fake news about global warming and the pandemic, one needs look no further than the World Economic Forum (WEF), where you can find a “helpful guide” for coercing and manipulating the general public into getting the deadly, blood-clotting Covid jabs. It’s all about propaganda that sells fear and dirty medicine, and the vaccine industry is recruiting any hapless fools who already got stuck with the nano-particle bioweapons, a.k.a. vaccines, to create social and economic pressure (ostracize and starve to death) on the refusers, the healthy, intelligent, informed humans, a.k.a. the “non-vaxxers.”

Induce guilt and regret for anyone who refuses Covid vaccines, instructs the WEF “think-feel-do” vaccine coercion propaganda rubric/guide

Anybody can be a dirty vaccine salesman or saleswoman, just step right up and follow the coercion rubric. Feeling guilty yourself for getting the toxic jab, that’s got your blood clotting slowly, driving inflammation through the roof? Well, misery loves company, so just grab your WEF vaccine pressure guide, find a healthy person who doesn’t need vaccines, and follow the step-by-step psychological-sales rubric for convincing them to be a part of the largest, most dangerous medical experiment ever.

This guide created by the WEF is for government and public health officials around the world who believe in forced medication and forced vaccination of the populace. This is psychological warfare against healthy people and people who believe in having the right to choose what medications and disease-prevention remedies to take.

The WEF vaccine coercion rubric is a step-by-step manual for coercing fellow humans to commit passive-suicide by vaccine

First off, people who are refusing the Covid vaccination are mostly thinkers and researchers who have actually taken a close look at the science, the ingredients, the effects and the non-effectiveness of the Covid vaccines. The WEF says to address this first in the “Hierarchy of Effects-based Appeal.” The vaccine shills using the WEF rubric should overcome these people by directly refuting any claims they make.

Next, buying something or “buying into something” requires some emotional attachment, so the WEF tell their vaccine shills to gain the trust of the refusers, then convince them that they are missing out by not getting the clot shots. That way, they will suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), and that combined with social and economic pressure will drive them to the third and final sales phase, where they “join” the dirty vaccine club.

The third phase is called “Do,” where the WEF vaccine shills get the healthy people motivated to action by instilling some kind of craving for toxic injections or an impulse sense that they need to get a clot shot right this minute!

The whole WEF “think-feel-do” framework is hinged upon vaccinated zombies terrorizing the refusers with limitless door knocks, phone calls, mail, emails, flyers, billboards, fake news on their smart devices and lots of cunning, conning and manipulative conversations (full of misinformation) to convince them vaccines are safe and effective, even though they are already proven by science to be dangerous and ineffective.

The leaders at WEF want their task force of vaccinated zombies to make sure that the vaccine refusers are not thinking these horrific Covid vaccines were rushed to market, because they were. They also don’t want refusers thinking about all the reported side effects, including blood clots, severe vascular damage, loss of vision, loss of hearing, loss of general motor skills and intolerable headaches.

Spreading misinformation is the key for WEF and their cult of followers when trying to convince healthy, informed people that the Covid jabs are not deadly and worthless. So head on out, all you WEF vaccine cultists, and use some coercion tactics that induce guilt and regret, since you have so much of your own after getting the clot shots. After all, misery loves company, so just follow the coercion rubric and you’ll be locked on the same sinking (health) ship as so many others, included those you talk into vaccines.

Remember, if someone you know is pro-vaccine right now, that also means they are anti-science, because if they would look at the science, they would clearly see that vaccines are not safe or effective, but rather dangerous and defective. Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these vaccine-induced crimes against humanity, plus the inside scoop on the upcoming vaccine Holocaust.

