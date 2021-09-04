U.S. data show a steady rise in breakthrough infections among FULLY vaccinated people

The spread of the B16172 delta variant throughout the U.S. has caused a surge in breakthrough infections. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) latest weekly report confirm the increase in COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated Americans. The newly released figures have strengthened calls from government scientists to push for booster shots to address the spread of the more infectious delta strain.

Global Healing Center Biotin is a highly-bioavailable supplement made from Sesbania extract.The CDC report published on Aug. 24 included data from more than 43,000 confirmed cases in Los Angeles County from May through July 25 of this year. Unvaccinated residents accounted for the majority of the cases — 30,081 cases, or 71.4 percent — while fully vaccinated individuals made up 25.3 percent (10,895 individuals) of the total. Partially vaccinated individuals accounted for only 3.3 percent (1,431 individuals).

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, acknowledged the breakthrough infections during a recent briefing. “[These] reflect the reality that the vaccines do not provide 100 percent protection. [With] these high rates of community transmission, more fully vaccinated people are getting post-vaccination infections,” she admitted.

On the same day it released the report, the CDC also released an update on the HEROES cohort study conducted among health workers. The study looked at vaccinated healthcare workers in eight U.S. states who caught COVID-19 before and after the delta variant began to spread. Data revealed that vaccine effectiveness dropped significantly when the delta variant arrived – from 91 percent to 66 percent.

Another excuse to force booster shots to the population

The CDC relies on data from cohorts, such as those from L.A. County, to determine whether Americans need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to increase their protection against the virus. (Related: Even the WHO says booster shots are unnecessary, but Biden’s White House prefers to listen to Big Pharma: BOOSTER covid shots coming to the USA.)

Scientists from the federal government have laid out a strategy for these COVID-19 booster shots, with administration of the doses to begin Sept. 20. However, the strategy is still subject to review by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

According to earlier reports, federal officials recommend that people get booster shots eight months after they receive their second dose of COVID vaccine. The eight-month timeframe is based on research conducted inside and outside the U.S. on the effectiveness of vaccines over time, and the degree of protection they provide against the delta variant. According to the CDC, the delta variant now accounts for almost all new U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Doctors who talked to NBC also said that several studies, particularly those from Israel, which began vaccinating its citizens in December 2020, likely played a role in the Biden administration’s chosen timing for booster shots. The majority of people in Israel were vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, people over 65 who were vaccinated in January 2021 now only have 55 percent immunity against the virus. (Related: Israel finds Pfizer vaccine only 39 percent effective against delta variant, meaning that fully vaccinated people can still spread covid.)

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine‘s Dr. Benjamin Singer said the waning effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines poses a serious concern, given the more contagious nature of the delta variant. He also shared his two cents on why COVID-19 booster shots would be recommended at eight months: “[It’s] not entirely clear, but it’s probably a combination of waning immunity over time and the fact [that] current circulating variants are just that much more contagious, and spread that much more easily.”

Pandemic.news has more articles about breakthrough COVID-19 infections and the push for booster doses.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

News.Yahoo.com

LATimes.com

NBCNews.com

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.