Thomas Renz: Everything about the plandemic is based on fear and manipulation

Nothing about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is based on facts and reason, it turns out. Attorney Thomas Renz said the whole thing is an exercise in fear and manipulation.

At a recent Reawaken America tour event, Renz presented a slideshow explaining how the entire system, including government agencies, the mainstream media and Big Pharma, have been lying to the public to push more tyranny and sell more drugs.

As an attorney, Renz knows that tackling these crimes against humanity requires a whole lot more than just a single court case.

“When you have crimes on such a grand scale that it affects an entire population, you need to start looking at something bigger than a singular court,” he stated.

“That’s why we need to look at something on an international scale and we need to put a lot of people in jail.”

Renz is calling this endeavor Nuremberg 2.0 after the first Nuremberg Trials that occurred after World War II.

“This whole thing is a fraud,” Renz says about the plandemic. “Fear, manipulation, and ultimately fraud and death are driving it. We have to have independent investigations by people with the authority to prosecute criminally.”

Omicron is a result of these vaccines: it’s the vaxx variant

The latest segment of the scamdemic is the so-called “omicron,” or moronic, variant. Like the previous variant “delta,” moronic is being used to scare even more people into giving up their rights.

And all of this was mapped out long ago by the likes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which uses much the same tactics to sell influenza vaccines.

By constantly spreading fear about serious injury or death, the CDC and its partners at Big Pharma and Big Media are able to convince millions to take seasonal injections that provide no benefits – only harm.

That little racket has been going on for decades, and now the system is upping the ante with Tony Fauci Flu shots, which are rapidly becoming just like flu shots with an endless array of “booster” injections.

The CDC actively colludes with Big Pharma to drive this fear campaign for both flu shots and COVID shots. Renz provided evidence of this in his slideshow depicting the CDC’s tactics in the agency’s own words. (Related: America’s Frontline Doctors attorney files lawsuit against U.S. government for 45,000 covid vaccine deaths.)

“You can switch flu for COVID anytime,” Renz said about how the tactics are the same for both flu shots and COVID shots.

The media also plays its part by creating a “high level of concern and anxiety” about the flu, COVID or whatever the disease of the day might be.

As we now know, everything has become a COVID death. This is how they have been able to spike the numbers and scare millions of people into masking, distancing, vaccinating and now boosting – all without question.

Renz presented other noteworthy information on his website, including:

• Department of Defense (DoD) documents showing that the government tracks vaccination status based on race

• Whistleblower data showing that COVID jabs are far deadlier than the government is admitting

• Figures showing that COVID jab deaths are off the charts

“Attorney Thomas Renz is calling for a special independent prosecutor to investigate criminal and civil violations by Dr. Anthony Fauci, FDA, CDC, DHHS, and others like the mainstream media who may be culpable in the marketing & authorization of this deadly injection,” the website stated.

Ethan Huff

