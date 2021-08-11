Survey: 53% of unvaccinated Americans fear COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than the virus itself

There’s a very important reason that financial incentives and media bullying aren’t going to be enough to convince some Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Many people are legitimately afraid that the vaccine poses a higher risk than contracting the virus itself, particularly among healthy individuals.

survey carried out by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 53 percent of Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 believe that the shots pose greater risks to their health than contracting the disease. It’s a view that is especially strong among those who say they are not getting the vaccine; three fourths of those who responded that they will definitely not be getting jabbed are convinced the vaccine is more dangerous than the virus itself.

Interestingly, it’s not just those who are unvaccinated who are concerned about the vaccine’s risks; 7% of vaccinated Americans also think that the vaccine poses a greater danger than the virus. Additionally, 34% of those who say they are waiting and seeing before getting the vaccine also share this belief.

Most unvaccinated Americans believe the mainstream media is exaggerating COVID-19 risks

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.It is also noteworthy that 57% of unvaccinated Americans think the risks of COVID-19 have been exaggerated by the mainstream media. That percentage is even higher among those who are not getting vaccinated at 75%, while 43% of those who are waiting also believe it has been exaggerated.

Among the vaccinated adults polled, 62 percent said they would wear masks in public and 61 percent said they would avoid large gatherings, while 37 and 40 percent of unvaccinated adults respectively said the same.

The poll also revealed that the delta variant has been enough to push some Americans to get vaccinated, with 22 percent of unvaccinated respondents in the survey saying that news about the variant made them more likely to get vaccinated.

This means that we may see the media play up other variants even more in the future in their never ending quest to convince everyone to comply with vaccine mandates. In fact, Dr. Fauci has already started talking about another variant of COVID-19 even worse than delta surfacing that is stronger and deadlier than previous strains.

Right now, 58% of the American population has been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while just under 50% have been fully vaccinated. This is according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, convincing those who have held out thus far is going to be difficult as many people have legitimate fears about the side effects of the vaccines.

Thousands of serious side effects reported

Although the media downplays these fears, there are legitimate causes for concern, as a European Union database that is like the U.S.’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that millions of people have been seriously injured in Europe and nearly 20,000 have died after receiving COVID vaccines. Like VAERS, not all cases reported to the system have a proven connection, but there is reason to believe one exists.

One problem that is being seen is heart inflammation shortly after receiving the vaccine. There have been many reports of young men and teenagers experiencing an inflammation of the heart muscle known as myocarditis after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The cases typically occur within four days of receiving the second dose and although it can be treated if caught early, severe myocarditis can cause stroke, heart attack, heart failure or sudden cardiac death.

Some of the other serious post-vaccination adverse events that have been seen include the severe allergic reaction anaphylaxis and the potentially deadly combination of blood clots accompanied by low blood platelet levels.

Therefore, it should come as little surprise that so many people are fearful of these vaccines. That does not mean that no one in this group is taking COVID seriously. However, many believe that living a healthy lifestyle, boosting their immunity naturally and using common-sense precautions to avoid being infected by others is a more sensible approach.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.