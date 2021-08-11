Survey: 53% of unvaccinated Americans fear COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than the virus itself

There’s a very important reason that financial incentives and media bullying aren’t going to be enough to convince some Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Many people are legitimately afraid that the vaccine poses a higher risk than contracting the virus itself, particularly among healthy individuals.

A survey carried out by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 53 percent of Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 believe that the shots pose greater risks to their health than contracting the disease. It’s a view that is especially strong among those who say they are not getting the vaccine; three fourths of those who responded that they will definitely not be getting jabbed are convinced the vaccine is more dangerous than the virus itself.

Interestingly, it’s not just those who are unvaccinated who are concerned about the vaccine’s risks; 7% of vaccinated Americans also think that the vaccine poses a greater danger than the virus. Additionally, 34% of those who say they are waiting and seeing before getting the vaccine also share this belief.

Most unvaccinated Americans believe the mainstream media is exaggerating COVID-19 risks

It is also noteworthy that 57% of unvaccinated Americans think the risks of COVID-19 have been exaggerated by the mainstream media. That percentage is even higher among those who are not getting vaccinated at 75%, while 43% of those who are waiting also believe it has been exaggerated.

Among the vaccinated adults polled, 62 percent said they would wear masks in public and 61 percent said they would avoid large gatherings, while 37 and 40 percent of unvaccinated adults respectively said the same.

The poll also revealed that the delta variant has been enough to push some Americans to get vaccinated, with 22 percent of unvaccinated respondents in the survey saying that news about the variant made them more likely to get vaccinated.

This means that we may see the media play up other variants even more in the future in their never ending quest to convince everyone to comply with vaccine mandates. In fact, Dr. Fauci has already started talking about another variant of COVID-19 even worse than delta surfacing that is stronger and deadlier than previous strains.

Right now, 58% of the American population has been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while just under 50% have been fully vaccinated. This is according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, convincing those who have held out thus far is going to be difficult as many people have legitimate fears about the side effects of the vaccines.

Thousands of serious side effects reported

Although the media downplays these fears, there are legitimate causes for concern, as a European Union database that is like the U.S.’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that millions of people have been seriously injured in Europe and nearly 20,000 have died after receiving COVID vaccines. Like VAERS, not all cases reported to the system have a proven connection, but there is reason to believe one exists.

One problem that is being seen is heart inflammation shortly after receiving the vaccine. There have been many reports of young men and teenagers experiencing an inflammation of the heart muscle known as myocarditis after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The cases typically occur within four days of receiving the second dose and although it can be treated if caught early, severe myocarditis can cause stroke, heart attack, heart failure or sudden cardiac death.

Some of the other serious post-vaccination adverse events that have been seen include the severe allergic reaction anaphylaxis and the potentially deadly combination of blood clots accompanied by low blood platelet levels.

Therefore, it should come as little surprise that so many people are fearful of these vaccines. That does not mean that no one in this group is taking COVID seriously. However, many believe that living a healthy lifestyle, boosting their immunity naturally and using common-sense precautions to avoid being infected by others is a more sensible approach.

Cassie B.

