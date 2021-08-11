Covid vaccine LIES proven to be 49% effective on the American sheeple

Currently, 49% of Americans, about 162 million, are conned sheeple who fell for the lie that the Covid-19 vaccines protect them against the China virus, so they went and got injected with neurotoxins and blood-clotting prions. These are very effective and potent lies. The fact is that most of the people coming down with Civid-19 now are the ‘vaccinated,’ so does the vaccine even work at all? Besides suffering from blood clots and inflamed hearts, the “vaccinated” go about their days now with a little less fear, but because that fear is based on lies, it’s worse than worthless; it’s harmful. It’s even deadly, as more than 17,000 people have already died from Covid vaccines, but the vaxxed sheeple don’t know, because they’re glued to their TVs and newspapers.

Every single American who got vaccinated for Covid is so completely paranoid about germs, bacteria and viruses, that they kill all of the good bacteria they need to experience any health value. To them, all vaccines are the holy grail of medicine because they’ve been brainwashed by the media and medical doctors, thanks to Big Pharma money.

Every single American of the “herd of sheeple” that got jabbed for Covid is absolutely terrified to stand up for their own medical rights and freedom of choice when it comes to “treatments” and “preventative measures” taken. Because there IS NO science to prove the value or benefit of any of the “emergency use” “medical experiments” called Covid vaccines, they must be given away for free and “forced” on others by coercion by the government, schools, employers, stores and even their own relatives.

Because vaccine lies run so deep, they’re too hard for the dumbed-down sheeple to dismantle or see through

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.The vaccine lie at the top of the stack of lies is always “safe and effective.” This has been regurgitated so many times at so many levels it’s like some tired old sports slogan now… “just do it.” Are there any scientific qualifiers now to this “safe and effective” slogan? What qualifies as “safe,” if the inoculations cause blood clots in every other injected human, or every third person? What percentage is par for “effective,” is it 95 percent, or 50 percent, or 10 percent, or just if you say it a lot? Effective. Effective. Effective.

There, that’s your proof — t works everybody, right? You read it three times in a row, or heard it said a lot, so it must be true. It’s in the newspapers, on fake news TV, and even when you Googled it, so it must be true. It’s been fact-checked too, so the research is solid, right? Guess who fakes the fact checking? You guessed it. The dirty vaccine industry, a.k.a. Big Pharma.

Who really knows the fact that there are over 17,000 recorded deaths from the Covid vaccines? That’s just what’s proven so far. There could easily be 10 times that amount, but the media lies, and they lie about their lies. That’s all they do. In fact, the death rate for Covid vaccines may soon reach the 62 percent “effective rate” for killing the inoculated.

Still, Covid-19 vaccine LIES have a 49 percent effective rate as of right now in America. Pretty much half of the nation has been conned by simply hearing the words “safe and effective” over and over again. All the Covid jabs being stuck into humans right now are NOT approved by the FDA as safe or effective. This has become a 2-year-long “emergency” and the Covid vaccines LIES are at a 49 percent believability factor based on zero science, zero safety protocol and zero independently-verified clinical trials.

The WHO and CDC admit they have no idea, if the vaccines even work at all, or how long the immunity lasts

The mass medical experiment on humans using deadly inoculations began in early December of 2020. At least 13 different vaccines are being used, though none of them have proven scientifically that any immunity is achieved at all to Covid-19 or its variants. In fact, scientifically, just the opposite has been proven. Most people catching Covid now have already been vaccinated, and that goes for the Delta variant also.

How ironic that the 49 percent of Americans who have been conned by the vaccine lie “safe and effective” are at the most risk of catching Covid, dying from it, or catching Delta and dying from that. The vaccinated sheeple are all suffering right now, and any more Covid vaccines might just be the final nails in their coffin.

Plus, if you do naturally catch Covid-19, you do have immunity for a very long time, if not forever, but not if you’re injected with protein prions and gene therapy mRNA. No vaccines have ever been fast-tracked this horribly, this dangerously, and this haphazardly.

Just take a look at the Baltimore J&J Covid lab/manufacturing facility where the technicians were caught on video dragging medical waste bags around and leaving brown stains (feces) on the floors and walls, and then mixing ingredients from other vaccines. Talk about dirty vaccines that are nowhere near “safe,” there’s a perfect example. What’s worse is that vaccines are supposed to be safe according to manufacturing “exacting standards” because they are such a dangerous form of mass medication.

Billions of people around the world fell for the biggest lie ever, that Covid vaccines are “safe and effective.” The fear of Covid was so over-hyped and propaganda-driven, with faked statistics and fake, false-positive PCR tests, that the lie was 49 percent effective in America. Who else wants to take part in the most deadly medical experiment the world has ever seen? It’s free to “participate” don’t you know? This time around, though, the vaccines are the “nails” and your body is the “coffin.”

Now, if for some reason, you already got jabbed with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and you are suffering from CoVax Syndrome, then report it to VAERS. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming vaccine holocaust.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

WHO.int

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.