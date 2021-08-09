Moderna just declared its own vaccines are failing; now it says everyone needs a third “booster” shot before winter

The two-dose Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine from Moderna is failing to protect recipients against Chinese Germs, which is why the company is now insisting that everyone get a third “booster” shot before Joe Biden’s “dark winter” arrives.

Blaming the “delta variant” for the failure of its injections, Moderna explained in a company statement that its “updated Covid-19 perspective and strategy” is to push new booster shots that perhaps will help vaccinated people to stop getting sick and dying from the first two shots.

Paratrex® is a blend of all-natural ingredients formulated to eliminate toxic and harmful organisms in the body by creating an environment hostile to them.“We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals,” Moderna now insists.

“While we see durable Phase 3 efficacy through 6 months, we expect neutralizing titers will continue to wane and eventually impact vaccine efficacy.”

In other words, Moderna’s experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) injections are quack medicine, so the company wants those who took said quack medicine to inject even more quack medicine into their bodies at “warp speed” because Moderna has an overvalued stock to maintain.

“Given this intersection, we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary prior to the winter season,” Moderna says.

Anyone stupid enough to take a third covid shot deserves whatever happens next

The proposed options include “a portfolio of booster candidates” in varying doses, the company says. Among these are a prototype vaccine (mRNA-1273), variant-specific booster candidates (mRNA-1273.351 & mRNA-1273.617), and a multi-valent platform (mRNA-1273.211 & mRNA-1273.213).

By making it sound all science-y and stuff, Moderna is hoping that everyone who was duped into taking its first two shots will line right up for a third, and likely a fourth, fifth, and so on for the rest of eternity.

If enough people can be duped into this, Moderna will continue to make a killing in profits while massively depopulating the planet – a win-win for the company and its stakeholders.

You can be sure that the medical fascists are waiting in eager anticipation for the rollout of this third booster shot, which will more than likely magically appear at just the right moment to give Moderna that little extra stock price boost.

To be frank, only a foolish person still believes that any of what is going on anymore is at all legitimate. The “variants” are just vaccine-induced illness, and the world can expect a whole lot more of it the more people roll up their sleeves to get injected.

Before a critical mass of people finally figures it all out, Big Pharma, the government, and the mainstream media are rushing at warp speed to strong-arm as many as possible into permanently altering their DNA and destroying their immune systems so that they have no choice but to comply with a forever string of new booster shots.

As many have been speculating, these boosters will likely be necessary in order for the vaccinated to continue living as they no longer possess any natural immunity. Thanks to the injections, people who took them are now walking spike protein factories – and will continue to be for the rest of their lives.

“Moderna has ZERO scientific evidence to support its claims,” noted one Citizen Free Press commenter about the lunacy of all this pseudoscientific nonsense.

“The covid shots are analogous to throwing gasoline on a raging fire and then pouring water on it, which will just spread it more by dispersing drops of fuel away from the fire and thus help the fire extend at a faster rate.”

The latest news stories about injuries and deaths caused by Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.