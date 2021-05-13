Big Pharma doesn’t want healthy people, it wants customers

If there’s one thing that’s obvious in this coronavirus-insane world, it’s that the global medical establishment not only rejects but detests the idea that the human body is a temple of the Holy Spirit.

(Article by Stephen Kokx republished from LifeSiteNews.com)

The pressure being put on every man, woman, and now child to get the COVID sludge injected into their arms is an all-out assault on the human person as a creature made in the image and likeness of God.

Not only are the ingredients in this jab from hell having terrible side effects on those who get it, it doesn’t even protect them from contracting the virus. We’re basically living through a world-wide experiment that’s genetically altering the human race. And for what!? Certainly not our health and well-being.

Four years ago, I was severely overweight. Sure, I ate fast food and drank alcohol a couple times a week. But I wasn’t doing anything that the food pyramid and television ads told me not to. I ate low-fat foods, got my fair share of breads and pastas, and counted calories (well, sort of). I also ran on the treadmill for 30 minutes three times a week and ate salads.

It wasn’t until I confronted my primary care doctor about some heart palpitations and muscle fasciculations I was experiencing in 2018 that I decided to learn about what I was putting into my body.

I immediately signed up with a personal trainer. He told me everything I’d been doing was wrong. “Fats are not bad. We need them,” he said. “Buy some olive oil. Also, cut out carbs.” What the heck is a carb? I embarrassingly thought to myself. “Eat more protein, lift weights, and restrict alcohol. It’s processed by the body as sugar.”

It took me a couple months to fully get on board with what he wanted. But it began to make sense when I went go to the grocery store and started looking, for the first time, at ingredients on some of my favorite foods. Sucrose, corn syrup, and maltodextrin were in everything.

“Why is there 35g of sugar in SlimFast?” I said to a friend. “What is canola oil doing in tortilla chips? 800mg of sodium in chicken broth? Cough syrup has the same ingredients as a can of cola!?”

I soon realized the system is stacked against us. Everywhere I went I noticed some terrible ingredient that ruined the nutritional value of the food I wanted to eat. Even the “organic” protein powders I was looking at had artificial junk pumped into them.

The simple fact is that human beings weren’t designed by God to process the food, or drugs, that we’re consuming today. Though widely available and promoted as a harmless “pain relief” pill, Tylenol can have a toxic effect on the liver. Blood thinners and heart medications also have multiple, sometimes dangerous, side effects.

Sure, MRI’s, life-saving surgeries, antibiotics, and other advances in modern medicine can be praised for their benefits. But if you take a step back and look at the big picture, you’ll see that the industry that’s been set up for us isn’t real medicine. Real medicine heals the body. It relies on what God made the body to run on (vitamins, minerals, and macro-nutrients) in order to rid it of toxins and ward off disease. Yet doctors who prescribe supplements and natural remedies are forced to open their own independent practice that isn’t covered by insurance to make a living. All the big “research” money goes to major hospitals.

Big Pharma likes to claim that we live longer now and with fewer symptoms and less pain. To that I say: To what end? Who cares if we live until we’re 85 and choking down 10 pills a day to numb ourselves while paying thousands of dollars a month to stay alive? What sort of quality of life is that? This world is a vale of tears. No one can escape pain and suffering eventually.

Human beings should do their best to remain in good shape and not throw away their health on poor dietary choices. If they get sick, they should first seek out doctors who understand how the human body really works and who treat it not as a guinea pig in a lab, but as something that deserves respect and care. They should reject becoming a cog in Big Pharma’s wheel of fake medicine.

The “holy trinity” of health, in my estimation, is pretty simple: eat right, lift weights, and get sleep. More people should do those three things and keep their focus on eternity. Let God worry about how long they’ll live.

Read more at: LifeSiteNews.com

