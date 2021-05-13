Globalist Klaus Schwab called for implantable “global health pass” microchip back in 2016

More than five years ago, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab gave an interview in which he promised that an implantable “global health pass” microchip would be unveiled within the next 10 years to track and control all of humanity.

Even though the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) had not yet been unveiled by the medical deep state, Schwab already knew that a catalyst was soon to come that would forever change the landscape of our world.

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.As part of his globalist “great reset” agenda, Schwab explained that eventually it will be a requirement for humans to be microchipped in order to buy and sell, just like Revelation 13:16 prophesies.

“We are talking about chips that can be implanted. When will that be?” the interviewer asked Schwab in French.

“Certainly in the next 10 years,” Schwab responded. “And at first we will implant them in our clothes. And then we could imagine that we will implant them in our brains, or in our skin.”

Schwab then went on to talk about the globalist dream of creating a “fusion” between humans and machines. The transhumanist agenda, he revealed, would create an entirely “digital world” in which there are no more natural human beings with God-imprinted DNA.

“And in the end, maybe, there will be a direct communication between our brains and the digital world,” Schwab admitted. “What we see is a kind of fusion of the physical, digital, and biological world.”

In the future, Schwab added, this new breed of trans humans will be able to just say, “I want to connect with someone,” and instantly their brains will be connected through the “cloud.”

You can watch the segment for yourself below:

Chinese Virus injections are laying the groundwork for the Mark of the Beast

We are now witnessing the birth of a new race just as Schwab foretold with the mass “vaccination” of humans for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Messenger RNA (mRNA) injections were designed to reprogram people’s DNA, removing their God “imprint” and transforming them into a genetically modified organism (GMO).

This permanent alteration of the human genome is laying a foundation for more segments of the Mark of the Beast and its system to be implanted into people’s bodies, piece by piece, all under the guise of a global “pandemic.”

The next phases of the beast system coming to fruition will include the global activation of 5G technology, the destruction of the old world order – including the existing financial system – and a transition to a cashless society via migration into cryptocurrency run by blockchains.

One of the only things currently standing in the way of all this is “vaccine hesitancy,” which is increasing due to growing reports about people being injured and killed by the injections. It remains to be seen how many people end up agreeing to participate in order to join the rest of the “herd.”

Taking what Schwab admitted to at face value, there is coming soon a time when everyone will have to be microchipped and interconnected to the system in order to work and live. In order to do anything, one will need to have a microchip implant in their skin or brain.

Similar to mandatory face masks and “vaccine passports,” the only way to enter a concert, sporting event, grocery store, or workplace in the future will be to flash your microchip upon entry. If you refuse to get one, then the system will refuse you service with no exceptions.

More related news about the connection between Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections and the Mark of the Beast can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

BibleGateway.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.