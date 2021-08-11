American Academy of Pediatrics demands that all children be masked forever, regardless of vaccination status

The genocidal freaks who run the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have announced that their new twisted desire is to see all children two years of age and older be permanently muzzled with face masks, even if they have already been injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The latest “guidance” from the more than 67,000 quacks represented by the AAP demands that all parents slap a fresh face mask over their children’s breathing holes whenever they leave the house to ensure that the “delta variant,” “lambda variant,” or whatever the next made-up variant is that gets announced before this story publishes, does not “spread” and cause another “pandemic.”

The AAP says that parents need to take a “layered approach” to make schools across the country “safe” for students, teachers and staff – meaning the AAP wants parents to layer on the cloth and plastic over their children’s faces to ensure that they are unable to breathe naturally, thus preventing Chinese Germs from escaping their lungs.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is already complying, having issued demands that all school-age children in the state block their breathing passages at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Republicans, of course, are pretending to oppose this, even as most of them simultaneously push Fauci Flu shots on all Americans.

Are you going to let the medical fascists dictate your life?

This latest announcement from the AAP directly contradicts guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which claims that only unvaccinated people need to continue wearing Chinese face coverings when around other human beings.

The AAP claims as the reason for its contradictory approach an alleged lack of access to Wuhan Flu shots among some school-age children. Consequently, all students must continue to mask up until every last child has had his or her DNA permanently altered with injectable Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) gene therapy drugs.

At this time, the CDC has not issued the go-ahead for children under the age of 12 to receive any of the Chinese Virus injections currently being peddled by the media and politicians.

“There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated,” said Sara Bode, the “chair-person” elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee, in a statement.

“This is why it’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well.”

Keep in mind the fact that Trump Injections have never been proven to stop the spread of any virus. The government fully admits that the shots do nothing except maybe lessen the symptoms associated with infection, and even this is pretty much a made-up concept.

There is, however, evidence to suggest that the so-called “vaccines” are actively spreading the disease and associated variants that they are touted as preventing.

Barely anyone seems to care, though, because we truly live in a clown world. And the injection train just keeps on moving right along with variant after variant serving as fresh bait to scare the gullible into becoming genetically modified (GMO) chimeras.

“The vaccinated ones are creating and spreading variants as well as the deadly inflammatory spike proteins,” a commenter of ours pointed out. “We will all be affected and harmed sooner or later.”

“But before I die, I would like to see those who intentionally commit the crimes go jails … When I go to heaven, I want to see them in hell.”

The medical fascists will not stop pushing masks and vaccines until every human being on the planet other than themselves is fully enslaved (or dead). To keep up with the latest, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

MarketWatch.com

DrEddyMD.com

