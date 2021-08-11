American Academy of Pediatrics demands that all children be masked forever, regardless of vaccination status

The genocidal freaks who run the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have announced that their new twisted desire is to see all children two years of age and older be permanently muzzled with face masks, even if they have already been injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The latest “guidance” from the more than 67,000 quacks represented by the AAP demands that all parents slap a fresh face mask over their children’s breathing holes whenever they leave the house to ensure that the “delta variant,” “lambda variant,” or whatever the next made-up variant is that gets announced before this story publishes, does not “spread” and cause another “pandemic.”

The AAP says that parents need to take a "layered approach" to make schools across the country "safe" for students, teachers and staff – meaning the AAP wants parents to layer on the cloth and plastic over their children's faces to ensure that they are unable to breathe naturally, thus preventing Chinese Germs from escaping their lungs.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is already complying, having issued demands that all school-age children in the state block their breathing passages at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Republicans, of course, are pretending to oppose this, even as most of them simultaneously push Fauci Flu shots on all Americans.

Are you going to let the medical fascists dictate your life?

This latest announcement from the AAP directly contradicts guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which claims that only unvaccinated people need to continue wearing Chinese face coverings when around other human beings.

The AAP claims as the reason for its contradictory approach an alleged lack of access to Wuhan Flu shots among some school-age children. Consequently, all students must continue to mask up until every last child has had his or her DNA permanently altered with injectable Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) gene therapy drugs.

At this time, the CDC has not issued the go-ahead for children under the age of 12 to receive any of the Chinese Virus injections currently being peddled by the media and politicians.

“There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated,” said Sara Bode, the “chair-person” elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee, in a statement.

“This is why it’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well.”

Keep in mind the fact that Trump Injections have never been proven to stop the spread of any virus. The government fully admits that the shots do nothing except maybe lessen the symptoms associated with infection, and even this is pretty much a made-up concept.

There is, however, evidence to suggest that the so-called “vaccines” are actively spreading the disease and associated variants that they are touted as preventing.

Barely anyone seems to care, though, because we truly live in a clown world. And the injection train just keeps on moving right along with variant after variant serving as fresh bait to scare the gullible into becoming genetically modified (GMO) chimeras.

“The vaccinated ones are creating and spreading variants as well as the deadly inflammatory spike proteins,” a commenter of ours pointed out. “We will all be affected and harmed sooner or later.”

“But before I die, I would like to see those who intentionally commit the crimes go jails … When I go to heaven, I want to see them in hell.”

The medical fascists will not stop pushing masks and vaccines until every human being on the planet other than themselves is fully enslaved (or dead). To keep up with the latest, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

MarketWatch.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

