Terror and abuse: Pfizer is using the corrupt AAP to push mask mandates on children until they’re all vaccinated or dead

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently announced that kids over two years of age should be “masked up” for the upcoming school year. Under the new “guidance” children (including babies in nurseries) will be forced to wear masks until all children can collectively prove they are FULLY VACCINATED with experimental spike proteins. Many parents saw this coercion coming, which is why they appealed to local school officials over the past year to drop the mask mandate in their county.

Now it turns out, the AAP receives the bulk of its funding from Pfizer, a prominent covid-19 vaccine manufacturer. With financial control over the AAP, Pfizer is using medical organizations to gain parental trust, control families and force its products on children.

Pfizer is using the authority of regulatory agencies and medical organizations to enforce mass obedience to their VAX-all agenda. The AAP, bribed and brainwashed into compliance, is taking drug company money and doing as they are told – formalizing the abuse of children and bastardizing medical ethics, parental rights and informed consent.

AAP uses Pfizer funds to threaten parental rights and coerce compliance with Pfizer’s products

After evading child abuse charges during the 2020-2021 school year, the CDC, AAP, teachers’ unions and compliant school boards are now threatening to use abusive mask policies to coerce parents into giving up their rights indefinitely, while allowing the state to inoculate their children under duress. Parental rights are on the chopping block, as pharmaceutical companies abuse children and coerce mass compliance to their VAX-all agenda.

After a hard-fought year, some communities of parents went to school board meetings to articulate liberty, end mask mandates and restore parental rights. School boards across the nation must now commit to a mask-optional policy, lest they be complicit in working with the vaccine industry to abuse children and shutter parental rights. Parents are the last line of defense against these wicked schemes. Parents who spoke out against mask mandates last year are the real heroes going into the 2021-2022 school year. Without a mask mandate, the AAP and the vaccine industry lose power over the parents and their children.

AAP wants to keep a hand of force over kids’ faces to maximize vaccine uptake in children

The AAP claims that universal masking of school children will eliminate “the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status.” However, a mask-optional policy would also eliminate the “added burden” of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status. It’s obvious the AAP is deceiving the public, encouraging local school authorities to monitor kids’ vaccination status, using the mask as a visual indicator of obedience.

Pfizer is using the AAP as a pawn to teach mass subservience to their VAX-all agenda, while using collectivist, communist tactics to enforce mass obedience. They are abusing kids with oxygen restrictions, coercing them to prove their vaccination status if they want to breathe freely and get the hand of force off their face. The AAP is gaslighting the public, pretending to treat all kids the same, as they use sinister, authoritarian force to abuse parents and children into compliance.

If the science even mattered at all, the universal masking policy need not apply to people who have been naturally exposed over the past two years, because they already have immunity. Why is natural immunity disregarded, especially when it is demonstrably 40 times more effective than vaccinations at preventing future hospitalization to SARS-CoV-2 and its variants? Of course, disregarding natural immunity is all part of the propaganda to control as many as possible with vaccines. Moreover, the universal masking policy is an affront to the vaccine science, itself. If vaccines work, why are the vaccinated required to block their airways and live perpetually afraid of a sickness they should already have immunity to? Of course, it’s all a ploy to control as many people as possible.

Leave the kids alone!

Lance D Johnson

