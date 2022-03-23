Obama funded biolab in Ukraine that experimented on deadly pathogens like the plague, anthrax and Ebola

An investigation has found that former President Barack Obama led the charge to build and fund a very dangerous biological research facility in Ukraine that handled and experimented on some of the world’s deadliest pathogens.

This investigation was headed by Natalie Winters of the National Pulse, who was led down a rabbit hole after she uncovered a now-deleted web article praising Obama for helping open the biolab in question.

The deleted article, originally posted on June 18, 2010, proved that while Obama served as a senator from Illinois, he helped negotiate a deal to build a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) biological research laboratory in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Odesa, today known as the Mechnikov Anti-Plague Research Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. (Related: Fauci LIED, he and his agency DID fund illegal gain-of-function research in Wuhan.)

A facility being given the designation of BSL-3 means that it is doing work involving indigenous or exotic strains of pathogenic agents which, according to the Federation of American Scientists, “may cause serious or potentially lethal disease as a result of exposure by inhalation.”

According to the deleted article, Obama, with the help of former Sen. Dick Lugar of Indiana, met with Ukrainian officials and coordinated efforts between American and Ukrainian researchers.

The Mechnikov Institute was the first in several planned biolabs in Ukraine that were built under the expanded authority of the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program. This program, established in 1991, provided funding and assistance to former Soviet Union states supposedly to help them dismantle and safeguard their stockpiles of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

In 2012, during a symposium marking the 20th anniversary of the implementation of Nunn-Lugar, Obama gave a speech wherein he recalled that Lugar took him on his first foreign trip as a senator to Azerbaijan, Russia and then to Ukraine. He recalled that, while in Ukraine, he visited a biolab where workers were handling nuclear, chemical and biological materials, including anthrax and the bubonic plague.

“We’re traipsing through nuclear weapons storage sites and junkyards full of old land mines and technicians showing off test tubes where you said, ‘Well, what’s that?’ ‘Well, that’s anthrax, that’s plague,’” remarked Obama. He then revealed that Lugar had already been to this biolab before and was already familiar with the pathogens contained within it.

Odesa biolab equipped with deadly bacteria and viruses

A report from the National Academy of Sciences published in 2011 noted that the Odesa biolab “is responsible for the identification of especially dangerous biological pathogens.”

The report added that reconstruction of the lab started in 2005, when Obama and Lugar started working with Ukraine to keep the biolab funded. It was also during this time that the lab’s biosafety level was upgraded to level 3 “through a cooperative agreement between the United States Department of Defense and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.”

Official statements from Ukraine and the U.S. claim the collaboration and work on the lab focused on “preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens and knowledge that can be used in the development of biological weapons.”

When the Mechnikov Institute was upgraded to its BSL-3 status, it started serving as a collection point for different deadly pathogens and it was given an official permit by the Ukrainian government to work with bacteria and viruses.

Furthermore, an investigation conducted by the Bioweapons Prevention Project (BWPP) found that the Odesa lab had secured “special training for specialists” on biosafety and security, especially during the handling of “dangerous biological pathogenic agents.”

According to the BWPP report, among the pathogens being actively researched and experimented upon in the biolab were Ebola, Marburg virus, Lassa virus and other viruses. The lab was also studying deadly bacteria like Brucella and Francisella tularensis, which are responsible for brucellosis and tularemia, respectively.

