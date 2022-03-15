After denying existence of US bio labs in Ukraine, Biden regime warns that Russia could release the bioweapons they contain

The Biden regime has consistently denied the existence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine. The regime’s Ministry of Propaganda (the fact-checkers) have repeatedly “debunked” the existence of these biolabs. Anyone who questioned this narrative is swiftly labeled “a tool of Putin” or a Russian disinformation source.

The truth is: The Department of Defense (DoD) built a network of biolabs across Ukraine. Victoria Nuland, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs testified at a Senate hearing that the biolabs do, in fact, exist. U.S. virologists are conducting experiments on highly dangerous pathogens of pandemic potential. Nuland is concerned that this research would fall into the hands of the Russians.

The intent of the biolabs is not publicized or well-known. The U.S. continues to fund gain-of-function research, weaponizing pathogens for predatory vaccine development. Suspiciously, the official U.S. embassy website recently removed important fact sheets about the construction and finances of these biolabs. Russia has convened a UN Security Council Meeting To Present Evidence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine.

U.S. government continues to lie about DoD biolabs in Ukraine

The Washington Post, CNN and the government propaganda machine immediately sought to tamp down any more suspicion of biowarfare activity in Ukraine with the latest fact-check titled, “FACT CHECK: DoD has worked with Ukraine to ELIMINATE bioweapons left behind by the Soviet Union since 2005.” This headline sounds authoritative; however, in 2010, the U.S. government built a new level-3 biolab in Odessa, Ukraine, with much different ambitions. The high security biolab was not built to eliminate or secure old Soviet bioweapons. This lab was specifically built so virologists could research and enhance “especially dangerous pathogens” for vaccine and diagnostics development, much like the research in Wuhan, China that preceded the covid-19 scandal.

Robert Pope, the man who heads the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program at DOD, sat down for an interview right after the Russians invaded Ukraine. He warned that the labs “may hold pathogen strains left over from the Soviet bioweapons program preserved in freezers for research purposes.”

Despite the expert testimony, the White House decried that Moscow is spreading “preposterous propaganda” about the existence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine. Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, was quick to do damage control and blame Russia. “Russia has a history also of inventing outright lies like this, which is the suggestion that the United States has a chemical and biological weapons program, or Ukraine does, that they’re operating. Russia is the one, is the country that has a chemical and biological weapons program. So, the objective was to make clear the inaccuracy of the information, the misinformation they’re trying to put out, and make clear to the world that they not only have the capacity, they have a history of using chemical and biological weapons, and that, in this moment, we should have our eyes open.”

In other words, the upcoming bioweapons release “the next one that will get attention this time,” will be blamed on Russia.

Next bioweapon release, forced vaccine program, worldwide lock down to be blamed on Russia

Russia is currently accusing the U.S. of “experimenting with bat coronavirus samples” and carrying out anthrax research in Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed, “the purpose of this — and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine — was to establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens.” Konashenkov claims the U.S. is conducting biological activities on birds, bats, reptiles, coronaviruses, African swine fever, Plague, tularemia, cholera and anthrax. This isn’t Russia’s first accusation of U.S.-led biowarfare in Ukraine. In 2018, Russia accused the U.S. of conducting biological experiments in Georgia, a former territory of the Soviet republic that was on its way to joining NATO and the European Union.

Meanwhile, Biden’s only defense to all these accusations is to claim that Putin “could” use chemical or biological weapons using a “false flag” event to justify their use. Will Russia be the scapegoat for the next global pandemic, lockdowns and forced vaccine/bioweapons programs? The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently calling for “new global public health world order,” including a treaty that would confine all nations to medical martial law and a totalitarian bio-security state.

While Russia certainly has the means and capability to lie to the public and use biological weapons of their own, it is the U.S. governments’ outright lies and obfuscation about the U.S. biolabs in Ukraine that are most troubling. Why aren’t we allowed to ask questions about this network of biolabs in Ukraine? Why are Americans considered spreaders of disinformation for bringing up this suspicious fact? Why is the U.S. blaming Russia for impending biological and chemical warfare? What are the Marxists within the U.S. government trying to hide?

On the flip-side, does Russia seek to seize these biowarfare assets in Ukraine and use them as evidence against the United States/WHO, or is Russia simply seeking to capture these bioweapons and use them against the world – something that the White House suggests is to come? Is Russia truly on a mission to eliminate dangerous biologics research and expose these predatory vaccine programs? Russia has their own biolabs at the State Centre for Research on Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk Oblast, so it’s hard to believe that Russian researchers would be morally superior in this global escalation of bio-terror and human exploitation.

It’s also hard to believe the U.S. government when they repeatedly lie about bioweapons research in Wuhan, China, that was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. It’s hard to believe the U.S. government when they continuously assault American freedoms, threaten lives, civil liberties, careers, while forcing dangerous bioweapon vaccines onto the population. At the very least, the world is waking up to the threats of this unethical field of biowarfare, the rising biosecurity state, predatory vaccine development, pharmaceutical racketeering, the Great Reset and total population control.

Lance D Johnson

