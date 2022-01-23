Plan to “tag” as many people as possible under guise of COVID pandemic revealed; New cryptocurrency system controlled by global elites

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a Ukrainian-born American family physician known for promoting a three-drug combo of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate and azithromycin as part of outpatient treatment for COVID-19 called the “Zelenko Protocol,” believes that SARS-CoV-2, which causes the virus, is a bioweapon, as he explained recently in a video with Dr. Joseph Mercola.

In addition, Zelenko said that he believes a simple antidote to the virus was also developed but the world’s global elite are pushing as many people as possible to get a vaccine which he says is a way to tag them for the New World Order’s slave system, according to The Exposé.

“In 2015, Bill Gates said that the world population needs to be reduced by 15% through the use of vaccines because of global warming,” Zelenko says in the interview. “The same Bill Gates in 2020 said 7 billion people must be vaccinated. So, the obvious rhetorical question is, ‘Why would I take a vaccine for my health from someone who’s advocating the use of vaccines to reduce the world population?’”

He went on to note that the following year, Klaus Schwab, a German economist and founder of the World Economic Forum, opined that within a decade (2026) all humans will be tagged with some form of digital identifier.

“What does, that mean, and why?” Zelenko pondered before recounting a “sequence of events.”

“A bioweapon is made with an antidote, which is being suppressed and hidden. [The bioweapon] is released. It’s extremely easy to treat. However, that information is being suppressed, and access to those medications is being suppressed, and doctors who are advocating for it are being persecuted,” he said.

The Ukrainian-born physician then recalled how anything that appears to give people some hope regarding the current pandemic is “immediately vilified, even early intervention.”

He said that current recommendations from the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. say “not to treat COVID unless” a patient is “in the hospital with lung damage.”

“Don’t do that,” Zelenko warned.

He added:

Then I realized something. There were two patents that I became aware of. They’re separated by a year, but they’re linked in the puzzle, in the concept. One was August 31, 2021, that describes … nanotechnology engineering. It basically describes the following…That there is the capability, the technology, already existing, in these vaccines that allows for the measurement of biometric data, meaning your heart rate, your respiratory rate, temperature, and then the transmission of that data with your location to a third party.

That didn’t even make sense to me. Like what? But then I realized there’s another patent owned by Microsoft. This one I remember by heart. It’s an international patent, WO202060606. You can’t make this stuff up. That patent describes linkage of biometric data transmission to cryptocurrency.

Microsoft, of course, was founded by Gates, who continues to serve as the company’s CEO.

Also, beginning this winter, major stars like Matt Damon and NFL quarterback Tom Brady are appearing in TV ads hawking cryptocurrencies.

“Then I got it,” Zelenko continued. “And by the way, 2026, when everyone’s supposed to be tagged with a digital ID, let’s call it an internal Auschwitz tattoo, is a year before the beginning of the insolvency of Medicare and the beginning of economic collapse. And so, the real agenda has become obvious to me.

“It’s never been about health. COVID-19 is easy to treat. It was always about using fear and mass psychosis to get 7 billion people to willfully get injected with the technology that would permit them to participate in the new cryptocurrency-based system, the system that the world will use for finance,” he continued.

“Fiat currency and all the traditional ways of transactions will be gone. The only way that you actually will be able to participate in transactions, of buying bread, let’s say, is having a transmitting sensor of information with your location. It’s the mark of the beast, if you really want to know. With that, you can then buy bread for your family,” he explained.

The world is going to change, and dramatically, in the next few years, and not in ways conducive to freedom and liberty.

