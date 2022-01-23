Doctors who disagree with the official covid narrative are now declared mentally ill and required to undergo psychiatric evaluations

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.A physician in Maine who has been practicing for 25 years recently had her license temporarily stripped and is now being forced to see a “board-selected psychologist,” all because she was caught prescribing hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dr. Meryl J. Nass, who was first licensed to practice medicine in Maine back in 1997, reportedly had her license “immediately” suspended for 30 days after the Maine licensing board investigated alleged “complaints” about Nass’ use of FDA-approved, but politically incorrect, drugs for treating the Fauci Flu.

The suspension was issued on January 12 by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine, which decided that Nass now requires psychiatric care. It is apparently now considered a mental illness to administer HCQ and ivermectin, two safe and effective remedies, because the medical deep state considers these drugs to be “dangerous.”

“The State of Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine issued the 30-day suspension (minimum) last Tuesday on the grounds that Dr. Meryl J. Nass’ medical services would constitute ‘an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public,’” reports explain.

“The order goes into detail about how she prescribed Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to several patients and once falsely labeled a patient a victim of Lyme disease so that the patient could procure these meds from a pharmacist.” (Related: Many studies have found that ivermectin works incredibly well at preventing deaths from covid.)

The medical establishment is NOT in the business of saving lives, and will punish doctors who try

Nass explained in a written statement to the board last month that she and this patient and together decided that HCQ was the best option for his needs. After all, she is his doctor, and the two have rights in the form of doctor-patient privilege.

“I reviewed his dozen or so medications and discussed all potential drug interactions and how to ameliorate them, and we decided to proceed,” she further explained.

The problem, of course, is that the establishment heavily politicized both HCQ and ivermectin, making them almost impossible to get in the United States. The two drugs became so taboo, and so many pharmacists were threatened against prescribing them, that they practically became scheduled substances.

With no other option at her disposal, Nass decided to simply mark the patient’s condition as Lyme so he could still obtain HCQ. This is where things really took a turn for the worse.

“I was eventually forced, when the pharmacist called a few minutes ago and asked me for the diagnosis, to provide misinformation: that I was prescribing the drug for Lyme disease, as this was the only way to get a potentially life-saving drug for my patient,” Nass admitted.

Keep in mind that both HCQ and ivermectin have an excellent safety record. They are also inexpensive to produce, if only the medical establishment would allow people easy access to them.

Instead, Nass, and presumably others like her, are being persecuted for trying to save lives. Nass is now being forced to “submit to a neuropsychological evaluation by a board-selected psychologist on Feb. 1, 2022,” reports explain – and she must pass the evaluation in order to recover her license.

“The information received by the Board demonstrates that Dr. Nass is or may be unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to her patients by reason of mental illness, alcohol intemperance, excessive use of drugs, narcotics, or as a result of a mental or physical condition interfering with the competent practice of medicine,” the order reads.

Nass is further accused of “engaging in the public dissemination of ‘misinformation regarding the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the official public health response’” for talking about HCQ and ivermectin in public.

More related news about medical tyranny can be found at Fascism.com

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

HarbingersDaily.com

DrEddyMD.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.