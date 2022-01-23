Ivermectin smuggled in chocolate bar saves British Covid patient’s life

A British woman who was infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) said ivermectin smuggled in a chocolate bar saved her life. The woman named Carol and her husband Michael also denounced the National Health Service (NHS) for following COVID-19 death protocols instead of using treatments that work.

Carol, who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, said her ordeal began after she visited a hospital to seek treatment for her symptoms. A nurse found that her oxygen levels were low and initially prescribed steroids for her. Michael then brought her to North Devon District Hospital in the English town of Barnstaple for further treatment.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Carol was tested for COVID-19 – with a positive result being returned. X-rays of her chest were then taken, and a doctor eventually informed Carol that her symptoms were that of “COVID pneumonia.” The doctor added that given her condition, she was a very good candidate for intubation – which she and Michael did not agree to.

“I actually asked to see the X-rays to kind of see to prove that it was COVID pneumonia. We were never shown those X-rays at all through the whole time,” Michael said.

Michael made a statement saying that the unvaccinated Carol must not be put on a ventilator and must be resuscitated. His statement also instructed that instead of remdesivir and medazepam, Carol must be given high doses of vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc. He gave this document to the doctor.

According to Carol, the grim rhetoric of the hospital personnel eventually convinced her to accept being hooked on the ventilator. She said: “It was almost like a guilt trip because they were telling me I wouldn’t see my family again. With all the persuasion, with all the questions [and] everything – I lost hope. I think that’s when I agreed to go on the ventilator.”

Intercepting ivermectin part of hospital death protocol

During one of Carol’s calls with her husband, one of the doctors persuaded Michael to make his wife agree to being intubated. He declined and instead asked if they began the high doses of vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc the document instructed.

“They said no because they don’t have them and I would have to actually supply them, so I have to rush around and get the vitamins and everything. I did also mention that I will be getting ivermectin. The doctor actually agreed to give Carol anything that she takes at home – including the ivermectin,” Michael said.

Michael initially sent the first bottle of ivermectin to Carol, but was not allowed to enter the hospital. He then gave the bag to a security guard. Carol later told her husband that the ivermectin was not in the bag he gave. She eventually discovered that another doctor confiscated the medication and refused to give it to her.

“I asked him [the doctor] why he took away my ivermectin. He basically told me that ivermectin is a dirty drug. Nobody is allowed to administer it or prescribe it in the hospital because it’s not part of the protocol,” she said. (Related: Medical deep state continues to lie about ivermectin.)

Michael became desperate after this turn of events, as the hospital intercepted Carol’s ivermectin and her prescription for it. He reached out to many people – until Dr. Tess Lawrie of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Group learned of his plight. The BIRD Group seeks to bring together clinicians, health researchers and patient representatives worldwide to “advocate for the use of ivermectin against COVID-19.”

Lawrie told Michael that she is willing to help him if he can go to Bath – about three hours from Barnstaple by car. Michael showed up, and managed to get a new stock of ivermectin and other drugs with her help.

On the way back, Michael realized that he could smuggle the ivermectin to Carol by melting the back of a big chocolate bar and putting the ivermectin tablets there. It can then be resealed and put in a bag, alongside other items. His attempt was successful, and Carol managed to obtain the much-needed COVID-19 treatment.

“The nurse came in with the chocolate in the bag. I waited for the nurse to leave the room so I could get the ivermectin out from the back of the chocolate. Took the ivermectin straight away with my breakfast,” Carol said. The ivermectin worked wonders – as she no longer depended on the oxygen machine and started breathing on her own. Her condition improved as she received the ivermectin via the chocolate bar for three more days.

Watch the video below of Carol and Michael’s ivermectin story.

https://www.brighteon.com/d4731501-e9a2-4647-8f1a-471961a79d29

This video is from the Heaven Reigns channel on Brighteon.com.

IvermectinScience.com has more about ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

BIRD-Group.org

Published by dreddymd

