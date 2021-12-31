Medical deep state continues to lie about ivermectin

Last year when a Texas cattleman died in New Mexico after testing “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the corporate-controlled media in conjunction with the federal government went on a propaganda blitz against ivermectin, falsely blaming the drug for the man’s death.

New Mexico Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase, for instance, announced the case as his state’s first ivermectin “overdose.” Not long after, a second death caused by covid would also get blamed in ivermectin, which the government-media complex would eventually use to come up with the term “ivermectin toxicity.”

Both of these deaths, it turns out, had absolutely nothing to do with ivermectin, and everything to do with the deadly bioweapon that was unleashed by the likes of Tony Fauci with his tampered coronaviruses and Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump with his spike protein-tainted Operation Warp Speed injections.

Scrase has since admitted, in so many words, that he was wrong to blame ivermectin for the two deaths. The media at large, however, along with the government, continues to spread lies about how ivermectin is “dangerous” and should be avoided in favor of the Fauci-Trump vaccines.

On December 1, Scrase issued a little-noticed online press briefing explaining that toxicology reports confirmed that the cattleman’s death occurred due to “natural” causes. No link to ivermectin was found, and yet not a single major media outlet reported on this revelation.

“Not a single media outlet reported Scrase’s admission, even as dozens, including the The Hill and The New York Times, had eagerly covered his original assertions about ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2015,” reports Michael Capuzzo on his “RESCUE” Substack.

“‘I don’t want more people to die,’ read one early headline, quoting Scrase. ‘It’s the wrong medicine for something really serious,’ Scrase said in the Times article.”

Ivermectin is safer than aspirin

It turns out that many experts took notice of the media’s mind games. It quickly became apparent that a sinister agenda was at play against the use of ivermectin – and yet once the facts came out, no corrections were ever made.

“Doctors, scientists, and toxicologists worldwide were puzzled by the assertions, because ivermectin is an extraordinarily safe, FDA-approved drug,” Capuzzo further writes.

“A fixture on the WHO’s list of 100 essential medicines all hospital systems are recommended to carry, nearly four billion doses have been given in four decades.”

Everywhere that ivermectin has been widely administered as treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has seen a massive reduction in mortality – meaning lives are being saved. And everywhere that ivermectin is banned, including in the United States, has seen deaths soar.

There is a direct correlation between deprivation of ivermectin and death, and yet many people still believe the government-media when it comes to the idea that the system is still just trying to keep everyone “safe” with its restrictions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is, of course, also involved in the anti-ivermectin crusade. Back in August, the faux regulatory agency warned that ivermectin is for livestock, even though the FDA approved ivermectin for human use back in the early 1990s.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is also playing its role in denigrating ivermectin by issuing its highest-level health warning against it – even though there is zero evidence to suggest that the drug is at all dangerous.

“Ivermectin is one of the safest medications on this planet; far safer than aspirin or acetaminophen,” says Dr. Paul Marik, founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. “This is a fairy tale. Disney could not come up with a better fairy tale.”

Media propaganda has reached a fever pitch in the age of the plandemic. To keep up with the latest, visit Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff

