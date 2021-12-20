Attorney Aaron Siri published a document he discovered suggesting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conspiring with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to block imports of ivermectin being sent to American consumers from overseas.

In a tweet, Siri drew attention to a “Notice of FDA Action” letter explaining that the USPS is now illegally spying on packages. If found to contain ivermectin, those packages are being detained and later destroyed if the recipient is unable to prove that the shipment is for some other use besides treating the Tony Fauci Virus (Covid-19).

“A mail shipment addressed to you from a foreign country is being held by the post office at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the letter reads.

Listed below that sentence is a “Summary of Current Status of Individual Lines” showing a box of 200 tablets of Iverheal 12 Ivermectin Tablets USP 12mg, which the USPS detained on 11-09-2021.

“The shipment may also contain other items not listed above,” the letter goes on to read. “This notice does not constitute assurance the products involved comply with provisions of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&CA), Public Health Service Act (PHSA), or other related acts, and does not preclude action should the products later be found violative.”

The recipient was then told that an “examination” of the package’s contents led the FDA to determine that the drugs “are not in compliance with the requirements of the law.”

“Additionally, FDA has determined that each article is valued at $2500 or less,” it further explains. “Because these drugs are not in compliance with the requirements of the law and are valued at $2500 or less, they are subject to refusal of admission into the United States and are subject to administrative destruction.”

According to the FDA, any use of ivermectin in the age of the Fauci Flu represents “misbranding” and will not be allowed. The only drugs accessible to people now are the “vaccines” from Operation Warp Speed.

“The imported drug does not appear to comply or meet the exemption considerations under the FDA personal importation policy,” the letter adds.

The letter does explain that the recipient can challenge the package’s interception and attempt to retrieve it by making a case in favor of its proper receipt. If this is not done within a certain period of time, then the FDA and the USPS plan to destroy the ivermectin pills. (RELATED: Ivermectin is a powerful weapon against the Chinese Flu, which is why the FDA does not want you to have it).

“While no response is required, if you decide to respond, please submit evidence to overcome the appearance of the violation to my email address (below) and include your name and entry number in the subject heading,” the letter goes on to instruct.

Siri pointed out that the FDA could use its resources much more wisely than this and leave people be to use the interventions they wish to stay safe against Fauci Germs. Instead, the FDA appears to want more people to die by restricting access to ivermectin.

“The FDA could better use its resources to, I don’t know, publicly release the docs submitted by Pfizer to license its mandated liability-free V (vaccine) earlier than 75 years from now!” Siri tweeted, intentionally use “V” to describe the vaccine to avoid being censored on the social media platform.

“So they really ARE murdering us,” someone responded to Siri’s tweet.

More related news about the FDA, the USPS and the Fauci Virus can be found at Fascism.news.

