IVERMECTIN: It’s called “horse de-wormer” for any American taking it for Covid, but for Congress, it’s their FIRST CHOICE for prevention and treatment

Ivermectin is a generic drug that no longer holds a patent, and this is the main reason the most famous podcaster in the world, Joe Rogan, believes that the medical industry and mainstream media are bashing him for using it to beat Covid — because there’s no money in it for pharma. Being worth only about 30 cents per dose, it’s night and day compared to vaccine profits, which the Covid jab makers are raking in by the billions. Merck and Pfizer both have their own versions of Ivermectin prescription medications, that function in the same way, killing parasites and certain viral pathogens (they just aren’t marketing them because of money, control and the clot shot “therapy” agenda).

Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, and President of Frontline (FLCCC) Alliance, Dr. Pierre Kory, has already prescribed Ivermectin for 200 people in Congress

Dr. Pierre Kory from FLCCC treated Joe Rogan, along with 200 members of Congress, with monoclonal antibodies, prednisone, Z-pak, NAD, vitamins and ivermectin. Yes, ivermectin, the medication the entire medical complex and mainstream media are calling "horse medicine" and "horse de-wormer."

Dr. Pierre Kory, on his website, reveals a very informative study done on Ivermectin for prevention and treatment of Covid-19 infection. It’s a meta-analysis for informing clinical guidelines for use, and the paper was published recently (June of 2021) by the American Journal of Therapeutics. The conclusion? Simple:

“Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”

Dr. Kory goes on to tell us that ivermectin is a well-known, FDA-approved drug that’s been used successfully for 4 decades to treat specific diseases, in humans, not just farm animals. It’s one of the safest drugs ever, but that’s not what the Covid tyranny leaders want us to know.

Ivermectin is also on the World Health Organization’s list of ESSENTIAL medicines. Let that sink in for a minute. Is that what you’re hearing on the news, or from the doctors at the hospitals? Ivermectin has been prescribed over 3 billion times to humans. Is that also what you heard on the news or social media? Congress surely knows. They’re being prescribed ivermectin for the PREVENTION of Covid, all while pushing clot shots on Americans as our only option and telling us we lose our jobs and ability to shop for food if we don’t take them. How ironic.

One reason ivermectin is so effective at helping people beat Covid is because of its “unique and highly potent ability to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication and to suppress inflammation,” and that’s why Dr. Kory’s whole team prescribes ivermectin for their patients and relatives for prevention and treatment of Covid in all stages.

Even the FDA is bashing Joe Rogan for taking Ivermectin for Covid, while 200 Congressional members have already been prescribed it in secret

This whole toxic medicine push is just like mainstream medicine pushing toxic chemotherapy on nearly all cancer patients. The toxic spike protein injections, like chemotherapy, cause severe systemic inflammation and break down the immune system, sending it into a state of permanent shock (think myocarditis, more cancer and millions of microscopic blood clots forming). So the worldwide push is on to sell vaccines (they’re not free because taxpayer money funds them).

Now a very famous man has declared that Ivermectin is safer, more effective and worked for him for Covid, along with about 200 people from Congress who secretly get prescribed Ivermectin while telling the rest of the country it’s a national emergency that everyone gets the deadly clot shots.

The FDA, CDC and Congress are furious with Joe Rogan for telling the world Ivermectin is better than vaccines, even though they all use Ivermectin. It’s the same with the Covid masks, that all the politicians remove as soon as the cameras stop rolling after interviews and press conferences.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemi news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

MedRXiv.org

Covid19CriticalCare.com

Published by dreddymd

