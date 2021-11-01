Covid “rapid tests” found to contain cancer causing chemical ethylene oxide, used for medical sterilization

A union group called Isotita (Equality) that represents public sector workers is calling for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “rapid tests” to be suspended from use after it was discovered that the swabs contain ethylene oxide, a toxic substance.

The Cyprus-based union says that current requirements mandating testing every 72 hours be immediately discontinued in order to protect the health of workers who are constantly being exposed to the toxin.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECA) says that ethylene oxide, which is used to coat and sterilize both the fraudulent PCR and rapid tests for the Chinese Virus, is toxic, mutagenic and carcinogenic when inhaled.

Since the tainted swabs are being jammed up people’s nasal cavities, sometimes multiple times per week, ethylene oxide is almost certainly being inhaled and potentially planting the seeds of chronic disease.

“Ethylene oxide is a gas commonly used to sterilise many different types of medical devices, including swabs used in test kits,” reported the Cyprus Mail.

“Ethylene oxide (EtO) gas sterilisers have been used by hospitals for over 40 years to sterilise surgical equipment and supplies that are heat sensitive or that cannot tolerate excessive moisture.”

In the European Union, ethylene oxide is prohibited in food production, and under EU Regulation No. 2015/868, the highest amount allowed in residue is specified at 0.05 mg/kg.

In Fauci Flu rapid tests, however, the amount of ethylene oxide detected is around 0.36 mg/kg, more than six times the allowable level under current government guidelines.

Even trace amounts of ethylene oxide far lower than what’s found in rapid tests cause cancer

The media network Pronews TV also ran a special on the tainted rapid tests, noting that highly toxic swabs are being repeatedly inserted into people’s nasal cavities where the deadly substance is being implanted.

Back in August, health authorities ordered a recall on foodstuffs that were found to contain lower levels of ethylene oxide than what is contained in the swabs. Based on this, the rapid tests also need to be recalled and immediately discontinued from use.

The EU government claimed that the levels of ethylene oxide found in food pose no danger to human health because the amounts are too small to cause problems, “however based on scientific studies it is assessed that frequent consumption on a long-term basis, even with trace amounts of ethylene oxide, increases the risk of developing cancer,” reports explain.

Current EU standards state that a food product can be recalled from the market “even where a single ingredient in the foodstuff is shown to be tainted with ethylene oxide at the lowest level detectable, including where the ingredient in question comprises the smallest part of the foodstuff percentage-wise.”

Keep in mind that many, if not most, of the available rapid tests for the Chinese Virus come from none other than China. It is thus not a surprise that they contain hidden chemicals that are damaging people’s health on top of the “vaccines” and face masks.

“How ridiculous! Why would the Chinese communists want to harm us using cotton swabs?” asked one commenter at the Cyprus Mail sarcastically. “Surely the Chinese Communist Party are the most noble and honourable people who only wish to sell their products to us safely … surely!”

Another wrote that it was obvious since the beginning of the “scamdemic” that the testing is part of the poisoning process.

“And nothing yet about the graphene oxide also found in masks and same testing swabs,” another wrote about additional toxins found in the plandemic protocol.

“What about reports that under the microscope bits of the test swabs break off and remain lodged in the upper nasal passage causing inflammation?” asked another.

More of the latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

