Pfizer CEO aggressively pimping FOURTH booster shot, proving it was always going to be a SERIES of shots that didn’t stop covid

Albert Bourla, the head of Pfizer, has announced that in order to stay “safe” against the Fauci Virus, everyone will now need to get a fourth “booster” shot to go along with the first three.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Bourla claimed that his company is currently carrying out “studies” on the so-called “Omicron” (Moronic) variant of the Wuhan Disease.

A third shot, he says, could fight the all-new variant. But just to be sure, he wants everyone to also receive a fourth shot – and maybe even more after that, depending on how the company’s stock performs.

“When we see real-world data,” Bourla stated, “we will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose.”

By March, Bourla claims that Pfizer will have successfully developed a whole new jab “specifically targeting” the Moronic variant. He also expects many more variants to emerge, probably at regular intervals so that Pfizer can continue to inject people over and over again indefinitely.

Every time a person gets injected with another Pfizer needle, Bourla and his cronies make big bucks. This is clearly why he wants more needles to go into more arms at “warp speed.”

“… some health experts are skeptical of whether the boosters are needed, particularly given that Pfizer is set to make big bucks through selling more doses,” reported the Daily Exposé.

“Despite this, governments around the world, especially the Biden administration, are happy to aid them in their quest to sell more jabs and stick them in as many arms as possible.”

It’s all about money and depopulation – NONE of this is about “saving lives”

Pfizer had earlier announced that the first two injections of its vaccine “may not be sufficient to protect against infection with the omicron variant.” The World Health Organization (WHO), however, says otherwise.

According to the United Nations public health arm, booster shots are not the solution to the Moronic variant. Instead, the company wants to continue pushing more people to get its initial double-dose regimen, followed by more booster injections later on down the road.

“It’s unsurprising that many people view Pfizer’s outcry for additional vaccines due to Omicron as an easy way to make more money,” the Daily Exposé added.

“Many of us anticipated that another booster jab would be pushed on to citizens around the world and that another ‘variant’ would be used as the reasoning for it.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meanwhile, fully admits that most new “cases” of Moronic are occurring in people who received the first two injections. Almost no unvaccinated people are “catching” it.

Not only that, but most new cases of Moronic are extremely mild with symptoms that are usually no more severe than a few sniffles or a mild cough – in other words, it is just the common cold rebranded.

“Despite the fearmongering being churned out surrounding Omicron, this ‘variant’ appears to be much milder and no one has died from it yet,” added the Daily Exposé.

Several commenters at the Daily Exposé pointed out that Bourla has exposed himself as a corrupt opportunist who is using manufactured fear about some invisible “virus” to sell more deadly injections and line his pockets with more cash.

“A lying spirit in the mouth of a psychopathic demon,” one wrote to describe Bourla.

“The boosters will definitely be needed sooner than expected due to the dangers ahead. Translation: $$$$$$$$$,” wrote another.

More related news about Big Pharma’s Fauci Virus injection cash cow can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

