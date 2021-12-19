J&J vaccine found to produce ZERO antibodies against omicron strain… vaccine is now worthless

The latest coronavirus variant the world is supposed to bow down to is called “omicron.” Every season, fear is given a new name, but the symptoms of infectious disease stay the same. There has been very little progress in public health over the past two years because policies of terror, isolation and government subservience are the ruling doctrine.

In this hysteria, germaphobia and an unhealthy allegiance to the germ theory has taken precedence over the terrain theory and all its hopeful applications for strengthening the innate immune response. This blatant disregard of natural immunity has led a certain percentage of the population to become subservient to Big Pharma’s failing genetic experiments. These genetic experiments are turning out to be a complete failure, as Pfizer and J&J covid vaccines are now producing ZERO antibodies against the latest coronavirus strain. The vaccine is now worthless and has only exacerbated the health problems that people have been subconsciously trained to focus on with their fearful and paranoid behaviors.

The covid vaccine supply offers no meaningful protection, as measurable antibody levels plummet in vaccinated

Virologists from South Africa measured antibody levels in blood plasma samples taken from people who had either received two doses of Pfizer mRNA or those who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A measurement of antibody levels is referred to as geometric mean titers. For the Pfizer vaccine, the geometric mean titers were approximately 1,419 against the original, irrelevant SARS-CoV-2 from two years ago. However, the geometric mean titer level was only 80 against the latest omicron strain. The J&J vaccine showed an average geometric mean titer level of 303 against the original strain, and fell to undetectable levels against the newest advertised strain. Both vaccines are no longer relevant for halting transmission or preventing covid-19, and they should not fall under the definition of immunizations.

“Omicron does indeed exhibit substantial immune escape from antibodies,” said Penny Moore, a professor at Johannesburg’s University of The Witwatersrand. “The situation, I think, is even more alarming for the J&J vaccine — there was no detectable neutralization in our assay.”

The vaccines are a false savior, causing immune destruction and seasonal dependence on Big Pharma

The genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 has predictably mutated over the past two years, resulting in an array of different immune challenges — many mild, some severe. Human immune systems can only adapt to these challenges through exposure and a healthy, natural immunological response. This is the only way to attenuate (weaken) the viruses’ most infectious properties as it tries to replicate in the population.

Before the World Health Organization declared a worldwide pandemic, pharmaceutical companies were already replicating a genetic sequence for something named SARS-CoV-2. This messenger RNA was encapsulated in either lipid nanoparticles or an adenovirus shell so its instructions could be stealthily delivered to human cells and replicated. These instructions are intended to reprogram the cell’s ribosomes to create copies of a modified, foreign spike protein that had been developed in a lab. In theory, this would create a specific immune response, resulting in robust memory against future immune challenges.

Instead, this genetic experiment has caused a plethora of medical issues and has put pressure on single amino acid sequences of the spike protein, causing enhanced mutations that make coronaviruses more infectious. These enhanced mutations make coronaviruses either more transmissible or more deadly, rendering the original vaccine supply worthless, and interfering with the upward trajectory of innate immunity in the population. The phenomenon is similar to antibiotic resistance; whereas targeting a specific infectious trait of a bacterium forces that bacterium to mutate new specialized traits in order to survive.

The immune systems of the vaccinated are being programmed for failure and trained to recognize properties of a spike protein that are no longer relevant. The latest genetic properties of coronavirus spike proteins are subverting the immune cell memory of the vaccinated, taking advantage of its weakened state. This is why the mRNA vaccine developers want to tweak the genetic sequence of the spike protein every year, making people dependent on their products. Indeed, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are both now openly committed to pursuing a variant-specific vaccine technology that can be updated each year or seasonally as “needed.”

