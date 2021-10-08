Pfizer scientist admits that natural antibodies are “probably better than vaccination”

In the latest installment of its “Covid-19 Vaccine Exposed” series, Project Veritas released a new 10-minute video depicting a Pfizer scientist telling the disturbing truth about his company’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Nick Karl explains to the interviewer that people’s natural antibodies are “probably better” than Pfizer’s mRNA injections at protecting against Chinese Virus infection – watch below:

“When somebody is naturally immune – like they got covid – they probably have more antibodies against the virus,” Karl admitted.

“When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus … So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [covid] vaccination.”

Karl went on to explain that the whole point of “vaccine passports” is not to keep people safe but to make it “so inconvenient for unvaccinated people” that they get to the point of just complying.

Compliance, it turns out, is the whole point of the Chinese Virus injection scheme. There is no evidence to suggest that the shots are helping to produce lasting immunity against any disease.

Pfizer senior associate scientist tells Veritas journalist to not get vaccinated

Another Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist by the name of Chris Croce echoed Karl’s sentiments, explaining that people who develop naturally acquired immunity to whatever it is that is circulating are “probably more” protected than people who take the shots.

“So, I am well-protected [with antibodies]?” the Veritas journalist asked Croce.

“Yeah,” Croce responded.

“Like just as much as the vaccine?” the Veritas journalist responded.

“Probably more,” Croce responded, adding when asked that “you’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response.”

Almost unbelievably, Croce went on to tell the Veritas journalist to “wait” to get vaccinated until natural immunity wanes – if it ever even does. Chances are that a person will be permanently immune after recovering, not requiring any further interventions.

Another Pfizer scientist, Rahul Khandke, revealed further to the Veritas journalist that company executives pressure lower-level employees to conceal incrimination data and other “negative information” from the public.

“We’re bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like – be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public,’” Khandke stated, agreeing with the sentiment that natural antibodies are preferable to vaccination.

“If you have [covid] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up,” he added.

At the current time, according to Croce, Pfizer is conducting tests to see if its mRNA Chinese Virus injections are causing younger people to develop myocarditis.

“So, yeah, we’re doing, we just sent like 3,000 patients’ samples to get tested for like, elevated troponin levels (to detect heart attack) to see if it’s vaccine-based,” Croce further said.

Since each of these three men’s identities are now public, it remains to be seen what may happen to them for their candid admissions. Our guess is that Pfizer’s top brass is not happy about these revelations going public.

“The entire scam has been exposed,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “These criminals, including Fauci, need to be strung up.”

“Talk about ‘blood on your hands.’ Wow. Imaging getting the vax … then realizing what you did to yourself after the fact. Oops!”

Another responded that everyone should pray that James O’Keefe of Project Veritas will be protected for his bravery in exposing all of this.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shot deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

