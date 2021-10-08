Pfizer scientist admits that natural antibodies are “probably better than vaccination”

In the latest installment of its “Covid-19 Vaccine Exposed” series, Project Veritas released a new 10-minute video depicting a Pfizer scientist telling the disturbing truth about his company’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Nick Karl explains to the interviewer that people’s natural antibodies are “probably better” than Pfizer’s mRNA injections at protecting against Chinese Virus infection – watch below:

“When somebody is naturally immune – like they got covid – they probably have more antibodies against the virus,” Karl admitted.

Energy at the Cellular Level“When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus … So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [covid] vaccination.”

Karl went on to explain that the whole point of “vaccine passports” is not to keep people safe but to make it “so inconvenient for unvaccinated people” that they get to the point of just complying.

Compliance, it turns out, is the whole point of the Chinese Virus injection scheme. There is no evidence to suggest that the shots are helping to produce lasting immunity against any disease.

Pfizer senior associate scientist tells Veritas journalist to not get vaccinated

Another Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist by the name of Chris Croce echoed Karl’s sentiments, explaining that people who develop naturally acquired immunity to whatever it is that is circulating are “probably more” protected than people who take the shots.

“So, I am well-protected [with antibodies]?” the Veritas journalist asked Croce.

“Yeah,” Croce responded.

“Like just as much as the vaccine?” the Veritas journalist responded.

“Probably more,” Croce responded, adding when asked that “you’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response.”

Almost unbelievably, Croce went on to tell the Veritas journalist to “wait” to get vaccinated until natural immunity wanes – if it ever even does. Chances are that a person will be permanently immune after recovering, not requiring any further interventions.

Another Pfizer scientist, Rahul Khandke, revealed further to the Veritas journalist that company executives pressure lower-level employees to conceal incrimination data and other “negative information” from the public.

“We’re bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like – be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public,’” Khandke stated, agreeing with the sentiment that natural antibodies are preferable to vaccination.

“If you have [covid] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up,” he added.

At the current time, according to Croce, Pfizer is conducting tests to see if its mRNA Chinese Virus injections are causing younger people to develop myocarditis.

“So, yeah, we’re doing, we just sent like 3,000 patients’ samples to get tested for like, elevated troponin levels (to detect heart attack) to see if it’s vaccine-based,” Croce further said.

Since each of these three men’s identities are now public, it remains to be seen what may happen to them for their candid admissions. Our guess is that Pfizer’s top brass is not happy about these revelations going public.

“The entire scam has been exposed,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “These criminals, including Fauci, need to be strung up.”

“Talk about ‘blood on your hands.’ Wow. Imaging getting the vax … then realizing what you did to yourself after the fact. Oops!”

Another responded that everyone should pray that James O’Keefe of Project Veritas will be protected for his bravery in exposing all of this.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shot deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

