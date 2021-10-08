VAERS DATA SHOCKER: Total number of deaths from Covid vaccines nearly double all deaths from all other vaccines combined since 1990, at nearly 500 deaths per week

How convenient that the vaccine industry and the CDC are engaged in labeling vaccine deaths during the first two weeks as “unvaccinated,” so it will look like Covid caused the death instead of the blood-clotting, heart-inflaming China Flu jabs.

This is the pharma-vax-damage cover story for the unraveling mayhem and genocide wave being caused DIRECTLY by spike protein injections. Dating all the way back to November of 2020, we see the weekly trend of coronavirus jabs killing nearly 1,000 people, and still they want to blame it on people who choose not to get stuck and stabbed with blood-clotting nanoparticles, when it’s obvious from actual reported deaths where the true blame lies. These charts are consistent all the way through September of this year.

Data obtained from CDC’s VAERS show reported deaths from Covid vaccines vs. all other vaccinations, and Covid jabs bury ten times more humans

Energy at the Cellular LevelTake a look at the chart from 1990 until now, for all vaccinations given, and you see only one tenth of the deaths on average from all previous lab-concocted pathogen injections (vaccines) compared to the new toxic spike protein jabs. What changed? What changedwas billions of spike proteins, whether by mRNA or protein payload injections, clog the blood, the brain, the heart and the vital cleansing organs, driving all kinds of whole system shut downs and malfunctions, from vascular to the central nervous system and immune system.

No doctor can pinpoint anything now, not that Allopathic ever did. From strokes to heart attacks, and blood clots to oxygen deprivation, we’re seeing all the effects of toxic Covid vaccines on the grand stage right now. The vaccine industry is now in major damage control mode, and it only gets worse, much worse from here, especially when the booster shots start making the rounds.

New Covid death-by-vaccine statistics posted and VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccine Report will SHOCK you

In a “VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines” report, which includes U.S. and foreign data, deaths by vaccine are updated all the way through the end of September, 2021. The number of life-threatening events caused by Covid vaccines has already passed the same data for all other vaccines since 1990. The number of hospitalizations from Covid vaccines has just about caught up to the same data reported for all vaccinations since 1990.

The number of DEATHS from the Covid jabs has already passed those caused by all other vaccines since 1990. Let that sink in for a minute. It’s nearly double. Yes, 15,937 people are on record for dying from the Covid vaccine, where nearly half that number at 9,141 have died from all other vaccines combined, again dating back to 1990. If that’s not enough damage, the number of permanent disabilities caused directly from the spike protein jabs has already outpaced permanent disabilities caused by all other vaccines for the past 20 years.

Vaccines are the pandemic: Risk of Death by Covid vaccine outpaces risk of death by flu vaccine by over 1600%

According to “Our World in Data” statistics for Covid during the flu season, combined with flu vaccination coverage for the 2019-2020 flu season, we get a great look at how lethal the Covid jabs really are, and it gets ugly. The flu vaccines caused 31 deaths, where the Covid vaccines caused 5,408 deaths. That’s a 1 in 31,000 people chance of dying from a Covid jab. That means the risk of dying from a Covid vaccine is about 175 times greater than getting jabbed with a mercury-laced, multi-dose flu shot.

Then, we see the SAME number of adverse reactions from the flu shots as for Covid vaccines, coming in over 167,000 adverse events, many of which are very serious and come with long-term, if not permanent, disabilities and debilitating health detriment. Here are some screen shots for your convenience. These are straight from the CDC/VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through September 24, 2021:

vaers- data4
vaers data 5
vaers data
vaers data 2
vaers data 3

Because of these revealing charts of genocide by vaccine, the CDC has resorted to classifying vaccine-induced deaths as “unvaccinated deaths,” saying that the effects of the vaccine need two weeks to kick in. Well, actually, the “effect” of DEATH does often kick in within two weeks, sometimes the next day. Bottom line: The CDC is playing a major role in pushing the propaganda, lies and distorted information about Covid to protect the vaccine industry and push more dangerous vaccines.

Hospital and labs get the CDC-green-money-light (funding and bonuses) for reporting ONLY the deaths the vaccines cause after waiting two weeks, because most of them happen right away. Get it? It’s pure medical fraud and if there was anyone left who could hold these criminals accountable they’d already be in prison or executed for mass murder. It’s all documented in the Vaccine Death Report, so be sure and check it out.

Be on the look out for vaccinated individuals suffering from Spike Protein Syndrome, where billions of virus-mimicking particles clog their blood, causing clots and myocarditis. Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. Vaccines are the pandemic, not Covid.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

vaersanalysis.info

DrEddyMD.com

