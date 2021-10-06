VAX FAIL: Study shows antibodies in the fully vaccinated DECLINE steeply after three months

Big Pharma and the American government continue to assure the public that it’s safe to get vaccinated because doing so can help prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). But according to a study, antibodies in people fully-vaccinated against coronavirus decline within three to seven months.

Why are antibody levels dropping in vaccinated people?

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.In a report by Swedish national broadcaster Sveriges Television AB (SVT), one study has shown that Sweden and other heavily vaccinated countries have recorded more breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated individuals, which calls into question why governments are pushing for vaccine mandates in the first place.

Findings also revealed that antibody levels among fully-vaccinated people “wane faster than researchers previously thought.”

For the community study, researchers analyzed data from over 2,000 healthcare employees. The research team set out to learn more about immunity after coronavirus and the effect of vaccines, also taking into account how quickly immunity wears off among vaccinated individuals.

Results have shown that in Pfizer-vaccinated people who didn’t get infected with coronavirus, antibody levels were halved after three months. Within seven months, only 15 percent of the original levels remained, indicating a decrease of 85 percent, says SVT.

Since the healthcare employees who received the AstraZeneca vaccine received the booster shot later, the scientists were only able to monitor them for three months. However, the decline rate of antibody levels is even steeper.

After only three months, those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine only had one-fifth of the Pfizer-vaccinated antibody levels.

Some of the participants received the Moderna vaccine but the group was too small and had a short follow-up time, which wasn’t enough for the scientists to draw anything conclusive.

Charlotte Thalin, research leader, says that while it’s normal for antibody levels to decrease over time, it’s surprising to see that “it has dropped so significantly in such a relatively healthy and young group.” The low levels indicate that there can still be “an increased spread even in vaccinated groups,” which could be dangerous for at-risk populations like the elderly.

It is believed that this study can shed more light on why Sweden and other heavily-vaccinated countries are now starting to record more breakthrough infections among people who are fully vaccinated. (Related: Fauci ADMITS “antibodies” from COVID-19 vaccines actually make the virus stronger.)

Scientists don’t know how effective vaccines are or if they are effective at all

Even scientists are at a loss at how effective vaccines are since antibodies are only part of the immune system and high antibody levels are linked to protection against infection, like the coronavirus.

However, the immune system also contains memory cells that “quickly supplement the antibody levels” when a patient is exposed to the virus. Thalin adds that experts still haven’t identified “where the limit is for becoming infected or ill.”

Sweden has a population of over 10 million and it has vaccinated over 63 percent of its population. To date, it has recorded 1.15 million cases of coronavirus, with over 15,000 deaths.

The country has several times more deaths per capita from the pandemic compared to its neighbors, but it was lower than the other European countries that enforced lockdowns.

Unlike neighboring countries that enforced comprehensive lockdowns, Sweden had a more lax approach, even at the height of the pandemic. Sweden even lifted the last restrictions in place by Wednesday, Sept. 29. This means the number of guests at events is no longer limited. At the same time, citizens are no longer recommended to work from home and distancing requirements are no longer enforced.

While the number of infections in Sweden decreased by September, there are several cluster outbreaks at elderly care facilities, with some resulting in fatalities.

Visit Vaccines.news for more information on the different side effects of vaccines.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

Reuters.com

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.