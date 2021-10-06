Big Pharma, mainstream media cover up serious adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines

Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine injuries are real, but news agencies kill these stories with pressure from Big Pharma companies like Pfizer.

Kristi Dobbs is a victim of COVID-19 vaccine injury who spent nine months pleading with health agencies to do research for the neurological injuries she developed after being inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Since getting the vaccine, Dobbs has been to 16 different medical providers and been put on 22 different medications to address over 20 symptoms that she didn’t have before getting the vaccine.

Dobbs says that she and many others who developed neurological injuries after getting the vaccine shared their experiences with a reporter to help raise awareness about their experiences. However, the story has never been published because of pressure from a “higher up” at Pfizer.

COVID-19 vaccine leads to dreadful experience

Dobbs got her only dose of Pfizer’s vaccine back in January. She immediately experienced adverse reactions on-site at the clinic where her vaccine was administered.

She had just sat down in the monitoring area after getting her shot when she felt an odd tingling sensation running down her arm and immediately experienced a pre-syncope episode — she had heart palpitations and blood pressure spikes, and she thought she was going to pass out. She was monitored for an additional 45 minutes and was released when her blood pressure dropped to a manageable level.

Those who were monitoring Dobbs brushed off her symptoms as a hot flash or a panic attack, but she insisted she had never been afraid of vaccines, blood draws or needles.

Three days after her dose, she woke up in the middle of the night thinking that her whole bed was shaking, but her husband didn’t feel it. She also noticed shaking and trembling in her left hand but brushed it aside for having coffee.

She felt a stabbing pain in her left scapula the day after, and the trembling sensations in her hands continued. By the tenth day, she said that she was in excruciating pain. (Related: Dental hygienist shares laundry list of horrifying side effects from Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: Convulsions, seizures and more.)

Dobbs experienced multiple symptoms, including tremors in her arms and legs, fatigue, brain fog, muscle pain and weakness, pelvic pain, tinnitus, swollen lymph nodes and many others.

Like others who have experienced neurological reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, Dobbs also got a CT scan, but the results were normal.

Her doctors did not dismiss the fact that her symptoms could be vaccine-related, but they didn’t know what to do or how to treat it. She was instead given anti-anxiety medication, which did nothing for her, and was referred to a neurologist. In the meantime, her symptoms intensified.

Reaching out to spread awareness

While searching for answers on her own, Dobbs came across Dr. Danice Hertz, a retired gastroenterologist who was also injured by the vaccine and was in contact with a few others as well.

Upon connecting with fellow vaccine-injured individuals, they started the patient lead surveys that allow them to gather data. They then reach out to a top epidemiologist to review the information and compare the numbers to previous vaccinations and injuries.

Dobbs says that she and others knew they had to tell their stories without causing vaccine hesitancy, so they started writing and calling anyone who would listen, including reporters, news agencies and members of Congress.

Aside from the mainstream media censorship, Dobbs also did not get any response from the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.

Dobbs did get an email response from FDA Director Janet Woodcock in April. She was told that the FDA would look into the situation but the agency has never followed up on her since.

According to Dobbs, her reactions to the vaccine need to be investigated and observed. “Treatment protocols must be implemented in our medical community to give early and proper treatment to those affected,” she says.

Visit VaccineDamage.news to read more about the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mary Villareal 

Published by dreddymd

