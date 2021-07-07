Dental hygienist shares laundry list of horrifying side effects from Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: Convulsions, seizures and more

A dental hygienist shared the different side effects she experienced after getting vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Webb City, Missouri resident Kristi Dobbs received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021 – and has suffered from multiple severe side effects since then. These serious side effects included convulsions, nighttime seizures, and tremors that undermined her job.

Dobbs outlined the side effects that afflicted her during a June 28 news briefing organized by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). The lawmaker invited the dental hygienist and six other individuals to share their stories about the COVID-19 vaccine, which he claimed authorities turned a deaf ear to. Erstwhile football player Ken Ruettgers and his wife Sheryl were among the guests who graced the briefing.

During the briefing, Dobbs lamented how the COVID-19 vaccine changed her life for the worse. She described herself prior to inoculation as an “active and healthy 39-year-old” who enjoyed outdoor activities, traveling and crafting with her family. However, things started to go downhill three days after her vaccination – as her symptoms “increased and accelerated.”

First, she experienced tremors in her hands that undermined her cherished work. Dobbs said: “The tremors have made me leery if I will ever be able to practice as a hygienist again.” She also expressed concern that a neurological disorder had hit her. “Just like Sheryl [Ruettgers], I am so fearful that I may have some sort of neurological issue, [such as] Parkinson’s [disease],” she said.

Sheryl received the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021. But four days after getting the first dose, she experienced severe reactions that prevented her from living her normal life pre-inoculation. “My neurological symptoms have left me barely able to function some days. My life has been negatively altered as a result of the vaccine,” Sheryl said.

Dobbs also mentioned experiencing convulsions and nighttime seizures, among other side effects. She continued: “I had to have my six-year-old daughter wake me up from a fit in the middle of the night. No six-year-old should have to do that for their parent.”

Authorities have been accused of downplaying the COVID-19 vaccine’s side effects

The dental hygienist also expressed fear that the post-vaccination side effects would eventually kill her. “I was so afraid that I literally … prepared my will and my obituary for my family, because I didn’t think that I would wake up … the next day,” she said. (Related: STUDY: Pfizer vaccine causes catastrophic damage to every system of your body.)

Dobbs added that she already reported the side effects she experienced to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Aside from the agencies, she also sent information to two very well-known research institutes and reached out to prestigious universities.

Sheryl’s husband Ken said he and the other individuals who participated in the briefing “want to be heard, seen and believed.” He continued: “They reached out to their local politicians … and [contacted] the drug companies. And [they got no] response. They didn’t even a chance to be believed because nobody responded.”

Johnson remarked during the briefing: “What’s been happening over the last year and a half is [that] people … trying to tell the truth … [and] get answers are having a hard time getting their truths communicated without being vilified, ridiculed [and] censored.” (Related: SUPPRESSING THE CURES: YouTube suspends Sen. Ron Johnson for uploading videos about hydroxychloroquine.)

He continued: “Unfortunately, because of that desire to end this pandemic, I think too many people in the medical establishment and our federal health agencies are – if not completely ignoring – certainly downplaying what is happening.”

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson, who is not related to the lawmaker, slammed the Republican for “[using] his platform … to raise misleading concerns.” In a statement, the health commissioner insisted on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and that any complications “are extremely rare.”

The senator from the Badger State tested positive for COVID-19 last year, but has not taken any vaccine as of writing. He insisted that he was not sowing doubt about the vaccine and defended himself against his critics. “Do you think that’s reckless and irresponsible? I think it’s called compassion … [and] showing concern for your fellow human beings who have stepped up,” the elder Johnson said.

Visit VaccineDamage.news to read more articles about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.

